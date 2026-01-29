In Davos, Prince Albert II calls for a blue economy that serves the oceans

Scaling Blue Finance for the Ocean Economy session with Albert II of Monaco, Prince of Monaco; Alfredo Giron, Head of Ocean, World Economic Forum; Chavalit Frederick Tsao, Chair, TPC (Tsao Pao Chee) Group, Singapore; Ray Dalio, Founder and Mentor, Dalio Family Office, USA; Sebastian Buckup, Managing Director, World Economic Forum; Tom Taylor, President and CEO, Bezos Earth Fund, USA; at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, on 22/1/2026 from 15:30 to 16:30 in the Congr

At the World Economic Forum, the Monegasque Sovereign called for an unprecedented mobilisation of capital to protect marine ecosystems.

The Principality made its presence felt at the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum. On Wednesday 21 January, the Prince’s Government’s Attractiveness Unit organised Monaco Day at Monaco House, a day of discussions bringing together decision-makers and business leaders on the theme of ‘constructive neutrality’. The following day, Prince Albert II opened the session ‘Developing blue finance for the ocean economy’ alongside leading figures Christine Lagarde, Ray Dalio, Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, Barbara Karuth-Zelle and Chavalit Frederick Tsao to discuss ways of financing a sustainable and inclusive ocean economy.

Alignment rather than competition

In his opening speech, Prince Albert II emphasised the need to move beyond confrontation: “Environmental protection is not a zero-sum game. When one player succeeds, we all win. When an ecosystem recovers, markets stabilise.”

The Sovereign also recalled the success of the Blue Economy and Finance Forum, held last June in Monaco, which brought together 1,800 participants from nearly 100 countries and mobilised €8.7 billion in concrete financial commitments. “Trade and finance have always been drivers of peace and progress. They must now become drivers of global preservation,” he said. Building on this momentum, Prince Albert II announced that the second edition of the Blue Economy and Finance Forum will be held on 28 and 29 May in Monaco.