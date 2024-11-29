Prince Albert II attends Singapore ‘Ball in Monaco’ in support of blue economy

Prince Albert II was in Singapore last night to meet stakeholders in the blue economy ©Michael Alesi / Prince's Palace

Prince Albert II rounded off his Asia-Pacific trip with a visit to Singapore, where he attended the Ball in Monaco Gala.

On Wednesday 27 November, Prince Albert II concluded his trip to Pacific Asia with a visit to Singapore, in order to promote the blue economy. The Sovereign met entrepreneurs, NGO leaders and innovative companies that work on plastic collection and recycling, a key issue for the Prince Albert II Foundation.

Advertising

The day ended with a lavish gala dinner ©Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The gala was organised by the Singapore branch of the Foundation, chaired by Mrs Jacky Deromedi © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The Ball in Monaco – Glacier Edition, organised by the Prince Albert II Foundation in Singapore, was attended by the Sovereign Prince and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. The event raised S$5 million in support of environmental projects.

Prince Albert II with Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The event helped raise S$5 million © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

They stressed the importance of collective action to protect the oceans © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The Ball in Monaco – Glacier Edition took place at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Prince Albert II also took part in the Ocean Innovators Platform, one of his Foundation’s flagship initiatives, whose aim is to promote sustainable technological solutions for the oceans. He pointed out that sustainability and profitability are compatible, highlighting projects that are supported by the ReOcean fund.

The visit to Singapore confirms the Principality’s role as a pioneer in environmental protection and innovation for a sustainable future.

Monaco’s climate commitments at COP 29 in Baku