Monaco’s climate commitments at COP 29 in Baku

Minister Céline Caron-Dagioni presented the Principality’s efforts with regard to climate change.

From 18 to 20 November 2024, the Principality of Monaco restated its climate commitments during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties, at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 29), held in Baku (Azerbaijan).

Represented by Céline Caron-Dagioni, Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development, the Monegasque delegation took an active part in the discussions, which this year focused on defining a new climate financing target for developing countries up to 2030. Negotiations also took place to finalise the rules on the market mechanisms provided for in the Paris Agreement, such as carbon offsetting.

In her national speech, Céline Caron-Dagioni stressed the efforts made by Monaco to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, pointing out the urgent need for every nation to step up its climate commitments.

She also represented the Principality at a ministerial round table on urban planning and climate change, focusing on the importance of decarbonising and enabling cities to cope with environmental challenges. The Principality of Monaco backed several international initiatives, stressing the essential role of science, the imperative of limiting global warming to 1.5°C and the need to support global efforts to help cities adapt to climate change.

