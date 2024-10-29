Monaco pioneer in urban Marine Protected Areas (MPAs)

For almost 50 years, the Association Monégasque pour la Protection de la Nature (AMPN) has been nurturing and protecting the Principality’s urban MPAs, the first of their kind in the world.

From the early 1970s, Prince Rainier III’s was determined to preserve the Principality’s coastline, and in particular the Posidonia meadow in Monaco. In 1976, Monaco created the world’s first urban Marine Protected Area (MPA), the Larvotto reserve (33 hectares). It was joined in 1986 by a second, the Spélugues reserve (2 hectares).

At a time when environmental concerns were still in their infancy and marine protected areas unheard of, the visionary Prince Rainier III, entrusted Professor Vaissière, Director of the Scientific Centre at the time, with the delicate task of considering the creation of a protected maritime zone along the Principality’s coastline. The project was entrusted to a team of volunteers who together, in 1975, set up the Association Monégasque pour la Protection de la Nature (AMPN), chaired by Eugène Debernardi and now run by his daughter, Jacqueline Gautier-Debernardi.

The Larvotto reserve initially met with a measure of scepticism due to its small size and location in a highly urbanised area, however its effectiveness in terms of conserving flora and fauna and its scientific value have made the project a real success story, and today it is observed with interest by experts from all over the world.

A model for urban management

MPAs in urban environments, despite being surrounded by human society, can fully serve their purpose with rigorous management. This requires the introduction of strict regulations backed up by robust monitoring measures. In Monaco, fishing and anchoring are prohibited in the MPAs, as is sailing, although this is tolerated in the Spélugues MPA because of its proximity to the Port Hercule. These areas are very closely monitored by the AMPN and government departments, not to mention the Maritime Police, who are always on the lookout.

To achieve the best results, the MPAs a clear management plan is set out, with tasks divided between the AMPN and State departments (Environment Department, Maritime Affairs Department, Maritime and Airport Police Division, etc). Major objectives have been defined and concern heritage preservation, research and development, use management and an awareness component, in particular through the Aire Marine Educative (Educational Marine Area).

As Jacqueline Gautier-Debernardi explains: “The increase in urbanisation along the Mediterranean coast makes it essential to create new MPAs in dense areas. The aim is to strike the right balance between preserving biodiversity and human activities.”

Concrete results and growing influence

Since their introduction, the biodiversity management and conservation measures put in place by the AMPN within Monegasque MPAs have proved their effectiveness. Fish populations, particularly heritage species such as corb and grouper, have increased considerably.

The protected areas also play an important role in regulating fish stocks, allowing fish to reproduce and colonise adjacent areas. They also enable innovative technologies to be used to conduct a wide range of research projects. These positive results, recognised by the international community, have raised the profile of the Monegasque MPAs and the AMPN.

Posidonia, an aquatic plant that is emblematic of the Mediterranean, plays a fundamental role in Monaco’s MPAs. This seagrass, which covers around 14 hectares of Monegasque reserves, not only provides shelter for many marine species, but also helps to slow coastal erosion. The plant also captures CO2, making it a valuable asset against climate change.

However, the posidonia is fragile, despite being in good health in the Principality. The AMPN is carrying out “experiments on Posidonia cuttings to encourage regeneration” in certain depleted areas.

Looking to an even brighter future

2025, will be the AMPN’s 50th anniversary. The non-profit will be celebrating half a century of protection work.

The Principality is now recognised as a model for MPA management in urban environments, an approach that is of interest to other countries and could see the emergence of a network of urban MPAs inspired by those in Monaco.