95 kilos of rubbish collected on Larvotto beach 

A clean-up operation was carried out both on land and underwater.

On 5 October, the Association Monégasque pour la Protection de la Nature (AMPN – Monegasque Association for the Protection of Nature), the Club d’Exploration Sous-Marine de Monaco (CESMM – Monaco Underwater Exploration Club) and the Société Monégasque d’Assainissement (SMA – Monegasque Sanitation Company) worked together to clean up the Larvotto Marine Protected Area. In all, 26 divers donned their wetsuits and 23 people on land rolled up their sleeves as part of the major clean-up.

There was a marked improvement on last year, with the weight of waste collected falling from 310 kg to 95 kg, 93 kg of which was found in the sea. Nevertheless, cigarette butts were found all over the beach, despite it being a non-smoking area and cleaned every day by the SMA. In addition to the 554 cigarette butts collected, there were also many metal, PVC and plastic objects, as well as rope… Hence the need to continue efforts to mitigate the impact of pollution on the environment.

In a press release, the AMPN thanked all the volunteers and the officers of the Maritime and Airport Police Division who ensured volunteers’ safety in the water.