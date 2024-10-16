Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
In brief

95 kilos of rubbish collected on Larvotto beach 

By Agathe Chéreau
Published on 16 October 2024
1 minute read
nettoyage-larvotto
A large amount of rubbish was collected by volunteers © Jean-Vincent Vieux-Ingrassia / AMPN 
By Agathe Chéreau
- 16 October 2024
1 minute read

A clean-up operation was carried out both on land and underwater. 

Advertising »
Advertising

On 5 October, the Association Monégasque pour la Protection de la Nature (AMPN – Monegasque Association for the Protection of Nature), the Club d’Exploration Sous-Marine de Monaco (CESMM – Monaco Underwater Exploration Club) and the Société Monégasque d’Assainissement (SMA – Monegasque Sanitation Company) worked together to clean up the Larvotto Marine Protected Area. In all, 26 divers donned their wetsuits and 23 people on land rolled up their sleeves as part of the major clean-up. 

Eagerly awaited Monaco Fair returns to Port Hercule

There was a marked improvement on last year, with the weight of waste collected falling from 310 kg to 95 kg, 93 kg of which was found in the sea. Nevertheless, cigarette butts were found all over the beach, despite it being a non-smoking area and cleaned every day by the SMA. In addition to the 554 cigarette butts collected, there were also many metal, PVC and plastic objects, as well as rope… Hence the need to continue efforts to mitigate the impact of pollution on the environment. 

Advertising »

In a press release, the AMPN thanked all the volunteers and the officers of the Maritime and Airport Police Division who ensured volunteers’ safety in the water.