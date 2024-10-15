Eagerly awaited Monaco Fair returns to Port Hercule 

Several dozen stands will soon be setting up in the Port of Monaco.

The Attractions Fair is an annual event in the run-up to the autumn mid-term break. This year, it will run from 2 pm on Friday 18 October until midnight on Tuesday 19 November 2024. For an entire month, it will be open every day from 11 am and close at 11 pm, midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and on October 31 as the next day is a public holiday.

78 stalls in total will make sure there’s something for everyone! Highlights include the Palace of Laughter, the Cars merry-go-round, and the Astrojet ride for younger visitors, and Aviator, Pirate Ship and Atmosfear for older thrill seekers. But there will also be dodgems, games stalls and other recreational activities on the programme.

Other must-visits at the fair will be the food stalls offering waffles, Hungarian buns, crêpes, socca, hot dogs and many more treats.

Access will be via 8 security gates located on the upper and lower parts of Quai Albert Ier. Once the maximum number of visitors has been reached, admission will be temporarily suspended… To save a wasted trip, the number of visitors will be shown in real time on the Monaco Town Council website.