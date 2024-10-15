Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Events

Eagerly awaited Monaco Fair returns to Port Hercule 

By Agathe Chéreau
Published on 15 October 2024
1 minute read
foire-monaco
The Monaco Attractions Fair is back from 18 October to 19 November 2024. © Monaco Town Council 
By Agathe Chéreau
- 15 October 2024
1 minute read

Several dozen stands will soon be setting up in the Port of Monaco. 

Advertising »
Advertising

The Attractions Fair is an annual event in the run-up to the autumn mid-term break. This year, it will run from 2 pm on Friday 18 October until midnight on Tuesday 19 November 2024. For an entire month, it will be open every day from 11 am and close at 11 pm, midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and on October 31 as the next day is a public holiday.

78 stalls in total will make sure there’s something for everyone! Highlights include the Palace of Laughter, the Cars merry-go-round, and the Astrojet ride for younger visitors, and Aviator, Pirate Ship and Atmosfear for older thrill seekers. But there will also be dodgems, games stalls and other recreational activities on the programme. 

Other must-visits at the fair will be the food stalls offering waffles, Hungarian buns, crêpes, socca, hot dogs and many more treats. 

Advertising »

Monaco going all out for Hallowe’en

Access will be via 8 security gates located on the upper and lower parts of Quai Albert Ier. Once the maximum number of visitors has been reached, admission will be temporarily suspended… To save a wasted trip, the number of visitors will be shown in real time on the Monaco Town Council website. 