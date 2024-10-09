Monaco going all out for Hallowe’en

The Espace Léo Ferré, the Médiathèque de Monaco (Media Library), Princesse Antoinette park are among the many local venues that will be hosting Hallowe'en events. © Communication Department

The scariest night of the year is not far off, and Monaco is ready for it!

As every year, several municipal departments have worked together to provide a very festive programme for the Anglo-Saxon festival of Hallowe’en. And there’s something for all ages and tastes!

The festivities begin on Wednesday 16 October with a Hallowe’en monster-making workshop for children and their parents. The activity is free, and for children aged 3 and over. Also for that age group, there will be scary stories on Tuesday 29 October at the Princess Caroline Library. The 14th edition of the Great Hallowe’en Game will be held in Princesse Antoinette park on 31 October, for children aged 3 to 10, including a face-painting stand.

For older children, there will be a special Hallowe’en Manga Bla-Bla and Games afternoon on Tuesday 29 October. On the day itself, 31 October, children aged 8 and up who are at school or live in Monaco will get the chance to take part in a big game at the Centre Botanique, as well as a Hallowe’en Party at the Espace Léo Ferré for 10 to 14-year-olds. A DJ, unlimited soft drinks, a selfie booth, a black box, fantastic tattoos, bloody bar and more are all planned.

Nightmarish news for 2024

This year’s Hallowe’en Festival has two new must-do features: Hallowe’en night in the Park for schoolchildren and residents of the Principality from Years 10 through 13 (US 9th through 12th grade), and Hallowe’en at La Condamine Market with a fancy dress contest for all the family.

A dance is also being organised for older age groups at the Espace Lamartine, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

And for those who want to stop by the Attractions Fair, it will be open until 11.59 pm, just before the witching hour!