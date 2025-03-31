Photo competition: Capturing Monaco’s architectural soul

In a new initiative that mixes heritage and creativity, Monaco’s Department of Cultural Affairs is launching a photography competition that will feature the Principality as seen through the fresh and innovative eyes of its youth.

The “Patrimoine architectural de Monaco” (Architectural Heritage of Monaco) competition is open to young people aged between 11 and 25, whether Monegasque, resident, attending school or working in the Principality. The initiative is part of 2025’s European Heritage Days, and invites the next generation to embrace the architectural heritage that defines Monaco’s unique identity.

From majestic panoramas to forgotten details

Participants are encouraged to explore all facets of Monaco’s built heritage – from iconic buildings to road networks, from apartment blocks to esplanades – with shots that take in wider views as well as architectural details that may be overlooked in our daily lives. It is a chance to reveal the visual riches that are to be found throughout this exceptional region.

An open-air exhibition

A panel of experts will select 15 photographs from the entries received, taking into consideration both the artistic aspect and the photographer’s original take on the urban environment. The selected shots will be featured in a high-profile exhibition on the railings of the Jardins Saint-Martin from 3 June to 5 October 2025, giving the young artists exceptional exposure (all puns intended) at one of the Principality’s most popular spots.

Young people to judge their peers

In an innovative approach, a committee of young people of the same age as the participants will be responsible for choosing four prize-winning photographs from the final selection, putting the upcoming generation at the very heart of the artistic evaluation process.

Entries can be submitted until 25 April 2025 on culture.mc. Further information: infodac@gouv.mc