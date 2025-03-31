Méditerranée 2050 exhibition: dive into the Mediterranean of the future

The aim of the exhibition is to provide a vision of what the Mediterranean could be, ideally, by 2050 © Monaco Tribune

The Oceanographic Museum in Monaco is starting a new chapter in its commitment to protecting the oceans, through a major new exhibition.

Prince Albert II was the first to preview the Méditerranée 2050 exhibition. The following day the press were invited to a guided tour of the exhibition, followed by a press conference presenting the Oceanographic Institute’s new Mediterranean programme.

The Oceanographic Museum has launched its new 1000m2 immersive exhibition. The aim is to raise public awareness and involvement regarding the crucial environmental issues facing the Mediterranean Sea. Méditerranée 2050 is part of a vast programme spanning several years and led by the Oceanographic Institute to preserve endangered Mediterranean ecosystems.

The Mediterranean, an absolute treasure trove of biodiversity, is home to over 17,000 marine species, representing almost 7.5% of the world’s marine fauna and 18% of its marine flora. However, it is under increasing pressure from global warming, pollution and over-exploitation of resources.

Today, only 1.5% of its waters are effectively protected. The Méditerranée 2050 exhibition invites us to think about how we can preserve this unique natural heritage.

ImmerSEAve VR ©Monaco Tribune

The journalists were also able to discover the Mediterranean section of the aquarium before trying out ImmerSEAve VR: a state-of-the-art immersive virtual reality experience. Wearing headsets that give the impression of being divers, but without the goggles or breathing apparatus, visitors ‘dive’ into a Marine Protected Area, an underwater environment teeming with life.

Through the unique sensory immersion, which lasts around thirty minutes, visitors are able to realise the importance of marine conservation and are invited to take action to save the oceans.

An immersive journey through four themed areas

The Méditerranée 2050 exhibition takes visitors on an odyssey through space and time, from the Mediterranean’s glorious past to a future where preserving marine ecosystems is a global priority.

© Artisans d’idées

© Artisans d’idées

The tour is made up of four main themed areas:

The Oceanomania hall is home to the world’s largest marine curiosity cabinet. This zone showcases the history of the Mediterranean and its biodiversity. An impressive 4-metre-high sculpture of a sperm whale serves as an interactive tool, providing information about the ecosystem’s evolution.

is home to the world’s largest marine curiosity cabinet. This zone showcases the history of the Mediterranean and its biodiversity. An impressive 4-metre-high sculpture of a sperm whale serves as an interactive tool, providing information about the ecosystem’s evolution. Oceano Monaco : This section traces the commitment of successive Princes of Monaco to protecting the ocean, from Prince Albert I, the pioneer of modern oceanography, to Prince Albert II. Thanks to interactive screens and a “serious game,” visitors are invited to imagine themselves as managers of a Marine Protected Area and to measure the impact of their decisions on the environment.

: This section traces the commitment of successive Princes of Monaco to protecting the ocean, from Prince Albert I, the pioneer of modern oceanography, to Prince Albert II. Thanks to interactive screens and a visitors are invited to imagine themselves as managers of a Marine Protected Area and to measure the impact of their decisions on the environment. Oceano Odyssey : This futuristic zone takes visitors to the year 2050 in an unspoilt marine sanctuary. Immersive images over 310 m² let them observe a regenerated ecosystem where loggerhead turtles, rorqual whales, swordfish and dolphins live side by side. It shows the benefits of conservation efforts and encourages the public to get involved in protecting the Mediterranean Sea.

: This futuristic zone takes visitors to the year 2050 in an unspoilt marine sanctuary. Immersive images over 310 m² let them observe a regenerated ecosystem where loggerhead turtles, rorqual whales, swordfish and dolphins live side by side. It shows the benefits of conservation efforts and encourages the public to get involved in protecting the Mediterranean Sea. My OCEANO Med: The final stage of the journey is interactive and engaging. Through educational challenges and an interactive fresco, visitors can see the impact of their acts and the importance of collective efforts. A web application enables uses to extend the experience, creating their own Marine Protected Area and taking on environmental challenges.

© hovertone

AS Monaco and the Oceanographic Museum raise awareness on ocean protection together

At the press conference following the visit, Robert Calcagno, Xavier Prache and Cyril Gomez all stressed the importance of the exhibition and related initiatives.

The Director General of the Oceanographic Institute, Robert Calcagno, spoke of the exceptional wealth of the Mediterranean: “The Mediterranean is the cradle of our civilisation. It is a unique environment with 17,000 marine species and an impressive endemism rate of 19%. It represents only 1% of the surface area of the world’s oceans, but is home to exceptional biodiversity, almost twice that of the Great Barrier Reef! However, it is under threat as a result of cumulative and growing pressures (global warming, pollution, exploitation of resources, maritime traffic and overtourism). Faced with these challenges, the Oceanographic Institute has chosen to react, but also to dream.”

Xavier Prache, Director of the Société des Explorations de Monaco, presented the programme for the “MediterraneanMissions” that will begin in 2025 in Greece: “The aim of Explorations de Monaco’s Mediterranean Missions is to boost government cooperation, increase scientific knowledge of Marine Protected Areas and raise public awareness through exhibitions and educational events. These missions embody Prince Albert II’s determination to play an active role in protecting the Mediterranean.”

©Monaco Tribune

A call to action to protect the Mediterranean

“Yesterday the Mediterranean was the symbol of the progress of civilisations. Today it is the symbol of the dysfunctions and tensions of the planet. Tomorrow, it must be the symbol of new solutions,” said Prince Albert II in his speech at COP27.

The Mediterranean 2050 exhibition embodies this vision, providing a journey to the heart of the challenges and solutions for the future of the Mediterranean Sea.

Through a combination of immersive technologies, scientific engagement and public awareness raising, the Institut Océanographique aims to stir public opinion and foster a strong commitment to preserving this unique ecosystem.

The exhibition is now open to the public.

