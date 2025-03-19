19 vacancies at Monaco’s Oceanographic Museum

In 2024, the Oceanographic Museum had 22 vacancies on offer at its annual recruitment day © Institut océanographique

The Oceanographic Institute is organising its traditional annual recruitment day on Friday, 14 March this year.

As the summer season approaches, the Oceanographic Institute is offering 19 seasonal positions on fixed-term and open-ended contracts. There are vacancies in a number of departments: reception, cash desk, shop, sales, education and activities.

9 full-time seasonal contracts (39-hour week Monday to Sunday, including public holidays, with rotations):

3 temporary scientific activity leaders from March 2025.

from March 2025. 3 salespersons for the museum shop: 1 position from 1 June to 30 September 2025. 2 positions from 1 July to 31 August 2025.

3 cashiers : 1 from 1 April to 30 September 2025. 1 from 1 June to 31 August 2025. 1 from 1 July to 31 August 2025.

: 1 multi-skilled cashier, shop assistant and sales assistant from 1 July to 31 August 2025.

cashier, shop assistant and sales assistant from 1 July to 31 August 2025. 9 multi-skilled customer liaison staff : 1 from 1 April to 31 August 2025. 2 from 1 June to 31 August 2025. 6 from 1 July to 31 August 2025.

Meet the teams and find out about the different job profiles

Candidates who registered for the recruitment day will be able to talk to the heads of the different departments, have a personal interview and learn more about the tasks and challenges involved in each position. The event, organised inside the Museum itself, will allow participants to get a feel for their possible future working environment. Time to update your CV!

Practical details:

Candidates must register, sending their CV and covering letter to: www.oceano.org/rejoigneznous.

Complete the questionnaire and choose a time slot between 10 am and 4 pm.

Only candidates who have registered online will be admitted to the conference room.

Candidates MUST be over 18 years of age at the start of their contract.

Check out the vacancies now at www.oceano.org/rejoigneznous or on social media.

Where: Salle des Conférences, Oceanographic Museum, Avenue Saint-Martin, 98000 Monaco When: Friday 14 March 2025 from 10 am to 4 pm

© Institut océanographique

