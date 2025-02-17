“Mediterranée 2050”, an immersive exhibition in an endangered environment

Take a Mediterranean trip through space and time from 29 March 2025 at the Oceanographic Museum in Monaco!

“Yesterday the Mediterranean was the symbol of the progress of civilisations. Today it is the symbol of the dysfunctions and tensions of the planet. Tomorrow, it must be the symbol of new solutions,” said Prince Albert II in his speech at COP27 in 2022. Message received loud and clear by the Institut Océanographique de Monaco, which is inaugurating the “Méditerranée 2050” exhibition to raise awareness on the issue.

Advertising

“Méditerranée 2050” is part of a vast programme spanning several years and led by the Oceanographic Institute to strengthen the preservation of Mediterranean ecosystems.

Designed for an immersive experience and occupying over 1,000 m² inside Monaco’s Oceanographic Museum, the exhibition takes visitors back several centuries, but also into an imagined future within a Mediterranean Marine Protected Area (MPA).

All you need to know about the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco

Interactive features, immersive projections…

One of the highlights of the exhibition are the illuminated porticos that act as a bridge between eras and worlds as visitors wander through. Large marine mammals and cetaceans welcome you as you enter the “Temple of the Sea”.

Structured around four large immersive zones, the exhibition starts with Oceanomania, where the greatest curiosities of the marine world are on display. The adventure continues in the company of the Princes of Monaco with Oceano Monaco, which recounts their involvement. A little further on, Oceano Odyssey offers a 310 m² immersive projection of cetaceans. Last but not least is “My OCEANO Med”, where the public can interact individually with the displays. It’s a stunning spectacle from start to finish.