The two Monegasque institutions signed a partnership agreement on Monday morning. Meanwhile, the AS Monaco U17s were given a guided tour of the Oceanographic Museum.

Wide-eyed, the Monegasque hopefuls took in the Oceanographic Museum aquariums throughout the morning.

Attentive and inquisitive, the AS Monaco U17s didn’t miss a single detail of the explanations given to them throughout the guided tour.

It is important to pass on these values about protecting the oceans, like our heroes do, to people who don’t get the chance to come here. Malick Sylla, AS Monaco U17

“It’s a great thing to see, besides football,” said Malick Sylla, smiling. “We learned a lot of things about the oceans that we didn’t know before. I hope we get the chance to come back in the future. It is important to pass on these values about protecting the oceans, like our heroes do, to people who don’t get the chance to come here.”

Raising awareness together to protect the ocean and its biodiversity

The partnership between the two entities is the fruit of AS Monaco and the Oceanographic Museum’s shared desire to join forces in order to raise awareness about the need to protect the Ocean and its biodiversity.

“We have started off our partnership with twenty of our young players representing the Academy, which is great,” said Ben Lambrecht, CEO of AS Monaco.

Ben Lambrecht, new AS Monaco CEO

“Introducing our young players to the oceans and explaining their importance, is part of our policy to train young people at the club, both on and off the pitch. We all know Prince Albert II’s passion for the oceans and football. Monaco looks out onto the Mediterranean, so it made sense for us to join forces. AS Monaco has a role to play and we need to lead by example.”

Robert Calcagno and Ben Lambrecht with AS Monaco’s young players (Photo © Romain Boisaubert/Monaco-Tribune)

The Oceanographic Institute’s work has been central to a collective commitment to the ocean on the part of Monaco’s institutions for over a century.

Under the leadership of Prince Albert II, the Oceanographic Institute has taken on a federating role, and contributes to an international movement involving political and economic decision-makers, opinion leaders and civil society.

“Awareness about ocean preservation is not only a matter for the general public but also for companies, including AS Monaco,” said Robert Calcagno, Managing Director of the Oceanographic Institute.

Kylian Mbappé has not forgotten the Oceanographic Museum

“With AS Monaco, we get a double whammy, because the club’s young players today are destined to become role models tomorrow. If I tell you that we need to protect the oceans, you’ll say that’s my job. But if one of these young people says it, thousands or maybe millions of people may listen to them later on.”

Kylian Mbappé? He is well aware of the importance of ocean preservation. His time at AS Monaco no doubt contributed, and I am proud of that Robert Calcagno, Oceanographic Institute Managing Director

About ten days ago, a famous former player, trained by AS Monaco, came along to visit and reminisce about his time on the Rock. Guess who? That’s right, Kylian Mbappé!

“I went round with him, we chatted, and I realised that not only is he the great footballer I see on television or in the stadium, he also gave me the impression of being a good person, with a keen interest in the subject,” said the Managing Director of the Oceanographic Institute. “He is well aware of the importance of ocean preservation. His time at AS Monaco no doubt contributed, and I am proud of that.”