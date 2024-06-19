Monaco's Best
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
In brief

Pollution alert: new Saharan wind brings fine particles

By Théo Briand
Published on 19 June 2024
1 minute read
monaco-sahara-pollution
The Principality's skies are expected to be hazy due to desert dust © Pixabay / Propix-art 
By Théo Briand
- 19 June 2024
1 minute read

It is no longer an unusual phenomenon. In fact, it has become quite common over the past few years.

A veil of dust from the Sahara desert is due to cover Monaco and the Côte d’Azur, bringing with it a spike in pollution caused by PM10 fine particles.

According to the Environment Department’s forecasts, this desert dust-laden south-easterly wind is set to intensify today, leading to a drop in air quality. Concentrations are expected to exceed the warning level of 50 µg/m3 today.

The situation is not expected to improve until Friday, when the weather conditions will allow the fine particles to disperse more readily.

Recommendations

In anticipation, the Prince’s Government is calling for vigilance and recommends that vulnerable and sensitive people in particular:

  • Avoid intense outdoor physical and sports activities.
  • Avoid going out during the hottest part of the day;
  • Consult a pharmacist or doctor if you experience respiratory or cardiac distress.

Motorists are also asked to opt for low-emission means of transport for short distances, and to choose public transport and car-pooling instead.

