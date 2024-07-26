Villa Belgica: UBS Monaco’s new headquarters aims to offer a client experience unlike any other in the world

Owner of the Villa Belgica on avenue de Grande-Bretagne, the Wealth Management UBS Monaco bank has decided to extend the Belle Époque style building to house its headquarters, but above all, to offer the very best to its clients and future investors.

Voted the world’s best bank by Euromoney in 2024, UBS is once again proving its unfailing commitment to providing first-rate services to its clients, and to maintaining its position as a world leader in wealth management and financial services.

The bank has been supporting its clients in the Principality for over 60 years, through the expertise and experience of its Global Wealth Management division. UBS Monaco is one of the country’s leading wealth managers, offering a full range of financial services to individuals, families and businesses worldwide.

The bank stands out from the competition through its bespoke financial advice, innovative investment solutions and first-class tools, thanks to one of the best structured platforms in Monaco.

An interactive space and a unique atmosphere

Keen to offer the best possible experience to its customers, the company decided to take the Villa Belgica project even further. UBS Monaco’s historic headquarters since 1998 is now entering a new era thanks to the renowned French architect, Jean Nouvel.

The project at 2 Avenue de Grande Bretagne includes rebuilding and extending the villa upwards to create new and unique spaces where clients and those close to them can be welcomed in complete privacy and confidentiality. On completion, scheduled for early November, the building will cover 1,636m², with eleven storeys and two basements.

“It is definitely one of our biggest projects in Monaco. It’s a crowning achievement, creating an icon for our community. It’s also our way of saying to Monaco: we support Monaco, we love Monaco and we’re going to stay here for many years to come. And it’s a way of saying to our customers: you have a home, with three floors that are completely dedicated to you,” says Alejandro Velez, UBS Monaco Managing Director.

On the 9th floor, a private restaurant will host informal meetings with clients. On the 10th, a lounge bar will allow them to relax and socialise, and a magnificent rooftop with a 360 degree view of the Principality will crown it all on the 11th floor.

The new headquarters will enable UBS Monaco to interact with its customers in a whole new way, with a host of events focusing on wine, art, yachting, finance with international experts, sports such as Formula 1 or sailing, and much more.

“In Monaco, unlike in other countries, we can be very close to our customers. In fact, 80% of them are Monegasque residents. We are convinced that it will be an even more powerful experience than at other UBS locations such as Paris, Switzerland or the United States.

Moving the offices to the centre of Monaco will make access easier for clients, and will make this historic headquarters a unique location for meetings and discussions,” says Ernesto de Marzio, Head of Wealth Management at UBS Monaco.

Environmental commitment, certification objectives

Giving the best is good, but respecting the environment at the same time is better. The Villa Belgica project, overseen by the Michel Pastor Group, aims to obtain the prestigious BREEAM Excellence and BD2M Gold certifications in 2025.

The BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) certification assesses buildings’ environmental performance, with stringent standards for energy efficiency, resource management and occupant comfort.

The BD2M (Monaco Mediterranean Sustainable Building) certification recognises the highest level of sustainability in the Principality, underlining UBS Monaco’s commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

