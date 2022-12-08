Ben Lambrecht, new AS Monaco CEO

CEO at Cercle Bruges since March 2021, the Belgian manager has already worked closely with the AS Monaco management team.

Ben Lambrecht has contributed to the good results and the development of the business aspects at Cercle Brugge during his twenty months as CEO of AS Monaco's satellite club.

He has been working closely with ASM's management "on the implementation of a global strategy aimed at modernising the existing structure and strengthening the synergies between the two clubs", the club's press release stated.

A graduate of INSEAD Business School, Ben Lambrecht (58) has held positions in several international companies such as KPMG, Delacre and Coca-Cola, in Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and France.

Ben Lambrecht is a specialist in management, sales, marketing and sports sponsorship. He succeeds Jean-Emmanuel de Witt.