Where to eat out with the family in Monaco

We asked our readers on Facebook for their recommendations on family-friendly restaurants. Here’s what they had to say.

Needless to say, the Principality is known for the quality of its restaurants. Many of them ‘reek of chic’ and it is not always easy to find a restaurant where children are welcome, and at an affordable price for an entire family. So, whether it’s because of the atmosphere or the prices, here are our readers’ recommendations.

The Novotel

The Novotel is the ideal setting for family dining, recommends Jennifer. It has a kids’ corner with a colouring kit and you can take advantage of the “superb terrace in summer.” Not forgetting the Sunday brunch, which she sums up like this: “We love it and so do the children!”

Larvotto, the ideal place for children

Sara knows a thing or two about the Prinicipality’s best family restaurants. She particularly recommends Larvotto for the beach and the atmosphere of the place. She starts by suggesting L’Avenue 31 for Sunday brunch “with children’s entertainment.“ She goes on to provide a list of recommendations, including Sexy Tacos, La Note Bleue, Miami Plage and Neptune.

“Business lunches”, affordable lunchtime meals in Monaco

While Larvotto beach has its fans like Sara, Vivi or Lyliane, many find the prices a little steep. Albert and Marius, for example, both comment: “too expensive!” with Marius adding “it’s very Bling Bling!”

La Condamine market

For a more local and authentic experience, La Condamine market gets Paolla’s vote. It’s “fantastic” she says. She believes the children will love to discover the colourful fishmongers’, market gardeners’ and florists’ stalls. Paolla is particularly fond of “the nearby play area and ice cream vendor.”

Vinké also agrees with Paolla, since he can’t go to Stars’n’Bars. He regrets that since the closure of the mythical venue, “there is nowhere” for families to eat out in the Principality.

Le Quai des Artistes

For a gourmet moment with the family, the Quai des Artistes, suggested by Lyliane and Sacha, is a must. This friendly brasserie offers a wide range of dishes to enjoy while admiring the view of Port Hercule.

Finally, Soleil Moon is concerned about McDonalds closing “when work starts on Fontvieille” since it is the most affordable place to eat out with children.