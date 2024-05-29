Must-see places to visit around Monaco

No visit to the region would be complete without them! © Unsplash

We asked our readers on Facebook to share their favourite destination for a quick getaway. Here’s what they had to say.

While there is no shortage of thing to see and do in the Principality, it can sometimes be nice to head out for the day or a weekend, to take a break from our daily routines.

Advertising

On our Facebook page, we asked you for your favourite minibreak destinations around Monaco. Many of you answered and shared your secret spots with us.

For a little jaunt not far from the Principality, you can admire the nearby landscapes on the Côte d’Azur such as Beaulieu-sur-Mer as Alex suggests, or Cap d’Ail according to Jean-Marc and also Villefranche-sur-Mer, which got Danielle’s vote.

© Unsplash

But the overwhelming vote went, unsurprisingly, to ‘Italia Bellissima’! Sara recommends Italy with a range of little-known but great little towns: “Alassio, Laigueglia, Sanremo for shopping, the new cycle path in Imperia, and also Cervo with its unforgettable Classical Music Festival in the summer.”

Sara also adds that Italy is an excellent country for eating well with the family. Danielle mentioned the Cinque Terre for a whole weekend, a beautiful and well-known part of the Italian Riviera where a series of five coastal villages are dotted along the Ligurian cliffs. Roselyne suggests flying to Rome for a weekend.

© Unsplash

Let’s head back to France and head west of Monaco, towards Nice and Antibes, with many recommendations from our readers. But one that caught our attention was Christine’s, who suggests visiting Terre Blanche, with its fabulous golf course. This goes to show our readers have excellent taste, as it’s definitely not a low-budget destination, but the beauty of the landscape is worth the effort.

Another reader who has a taste for ‘chic’ is Sonia who suggests Saint-Tropez and played the virtual tour guide, telling us: “Visit the Citadel, there are very nice little restaurants with reasonable prices, then head to the port for a cocktail at Papagayo, it’s a must. A little expensive perhaps but it’s typical of Saint-Tropez, like Le Sénéquier!” And you can check out the beautiful beaches at Pampelonne… »

© Unsplash

Heading further down the coast towards Marseille, we follow Martine who recommends you visit Cassis and the island of Porquerolles, which she says are “a pure delight.” Both destinations are very popular in the summer, understandably!

© Unsplash

And then we have the Provencal region, where a number of municipalities were recommended by our readers. First of all, Anne took us to Baux-de-Provence and Saint-Rémy-de-Provence to visit the Carrière des lumières. It’s a great place to visit if you like to explore history, thanks to the magnificent illuminations depicted on the walls.

Next we’re off to Salernes where Nadine recommends a stay at L’Usine en Provence, former tile factory that has been converted into a gîte. Finally, Julie suggests a getaway in the Luberon to visit the breathtaking Gorges du Verdon.