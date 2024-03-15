Opening Monegasque mobile network to French operators: mixed user reactions

According to our readers, the scheme has not lived up to expectations - © Unsplash

We asked our readers about their experience of using the mobile network in Monaco.

“The coverage is worse than ever,” writes one of our readers on our Facebook page. Since 5 March, the “mobile network for all” scheme has enabled subscribers of French operators to use Monaco Telecom’s services. However, nearly 10 days after its launch, many users are complaining about mobile coverage.

A flurry of contradictory experiences

Previously, Orange and Monaco Telecom subscribers experienced little disruption. However, the user quoted earlier is a Sosh subscriber, a subsidiary of Orange. “I’m getting no signal indoors,” he adds. “Just like outdoors, conversations keep breaking up…” replies a second. On the other hand, another reader maintains, that “the best coverage is with Orange and Sosh. Even in car parks.”

According to some, Orange coverage is worsening: “I’m with Orange and I didn’t have any network problems before, but for some time now I’ve been struggling to get a signal.” As far as other operators are concerned, the responses reflect contrasting experiences: “With Poste Mobile, no network in Monaco,” “I’m with Free, it works fine” or even “Nope, worse than before (Bouygues).”

As a reminder, the scheme was intended to open up the Monegasque network to SFR, Bouygues and Free subscribers.

A miracle solution?

One of our readers suggested that manually adjusting phone settings would solve the network problems. ” I called my operator, Bouygues, even though I live in Monaco, and Bouygues explained everything to me. So far I can’t complain!” says Evelyne. According to her comments, you need to go to “settings, Wi-Fi, mobile networks and, of course, select Monaco Telecom.”

However, if you need to return to France, the procedure needs to be carried each time you change countries.