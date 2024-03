Opening Monegasque mobile network to French operators: mixed user reactions

According to our readers, the scheme has not lived up to expectations - ┬ę Unsplash┬á

We asked our readers about their experience of using the mobile network in Monaco.

“The coverage is worse than ever,”┬á writes one of our readers on our Facebook page. Since 5 March, the┬á “mobile network for all”┬á scheme has enabled subscribers of French operators to use Monaco Telecom’s services. However, nearly 10 days after its launch, many users are complaining about mobile coverage.

A flurry of contradictory experiences

Previously, Orange and Monaco Telecom subscribers experienced little disruption. However, the user quoted earlier is a Sosh subscriber, a subsidiary of Orange. “I’m getting no signal indoors,” he adds. “Just like outdoors, conversations keep breaking up…” replies a second. On the other hand, another reader maintains, that “the best coverage is with Orange and Sosh. Even in car parks.”

According to some, Orange coverage is worsening:┬á “I’m with Orange and I didn’t have any network problems before, but for some time now I’ve been struggling to get a signal.” As far as other operators are concerned, the responses reflect contrasting experiences:┬á “With Poste Mobile, no network in Monaco,”┬á┬á“I’m with Free, it works fine” or even “Nope, worse than before (Bouygues).”

As a reminder, the scheme was intended to open up the Monegasque network to SFR, Bouygues and Free subscribers.

A miracle solution?

One of our readers suggested that manually adjusting phone settings would solve the network problems. ” I called my operator, Bouygues, even though I live in Monaco, and Bouygues explained everything to me. So far I can’t complain!”┬ásays Evelyne. According to her comments, you need to go to “settings, Wi-Fi, mobile networks and, of course, select Monaco Telecom.”

However, if you need to return to France, the procedure needs to be carried each time you change countries.