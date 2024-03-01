No more mobile network problems in Monaco

From 5 March, French mobile users will be able to send text messages and connect to the Internet without any restrictions.

It’s hard to get a signal in Monaco if you’re not a Monaco Telecom or Orange customer… Well, good news! In coordination with French operators and the national operator Monaco Telecom, the Government of Monaco is introducing a mobile network for everyone, from 5 March 2024.

All subscribers to French mobile services – including SFR, Bouygues Telecom or even Free – will be able to benefit from the new Monaco Telecom network.

The aim is to switch from your French operator for the duration of your stay in Monaco, in order to harmonise mobile network quality in the Principality, just like the service offered in the Euro Zone.

The project is led by the Prince’s Government, and “will ultimately promote quality of service and uniform coverage for all subscribers to foreign mobile services,” said Christophe Pierre, Director of Digital Platforms and Resources at the Interministerial Delegation for Digital Transition.

You can connect to the mobile network with just a few clicks. You just need to make sure that your phone’s roaming function is turned on, so that you can receive and make incoming and outgoing calls, and find a stable Internet connection in the Principality. Next, check that the following settings are activated:

Cellular data and “Data abroad” roaming. Mobile internet services such as MMS, WhatsApp and certain applications, require cellular data to be activated;

Set to “Automatic network selection” mode or, if no network is displayed, select “Monaco Telecom” manually.

The +33 prefix is required for calls to France. French numbers from your contacts will therefore need to be saved in that format.

The new mobile network should be available at no extra cost in most cases. However, each French operator will be free to apply its own pricing structure to its customers.

For more information, an FAQ is available on the Mon Service Public website.