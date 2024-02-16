Do you pay for paper Monaco Telecom invoices? Here’s how that money is making the city greener

For the fifth year running, Monaco Telecom is pledging to help sustain organic vegetable gardens in Monegasque schools.

Advertising

€11,075. This was the total sum donated by Monaco Telecom to the Prince Albert II Foundation on Tuesday 13 February. The aim is to ensure the long-term future of the vegetable gardens at Fontvieille School. That is where the meeting took place, with the Directorate of National Education, Youth and Sport (DENJS) and the Terrae Foundation in attendance. “We would like to thank Monaco Telecom for supporting our initiatives for many years,” said Olivier Wenden, Vice-President of the Foundation.

This sum is collected through the paper invoices printed by the operator, which wants to reduce its carbon footprint, while helping to maintain vegetable-growing activities in schools. With €66,000 already been donated over the last five years, Martin Peronnet, the company’s managing director, says he is “particularly delighted that the company is contributing to the educational vegetable garden project, which will raise awareness among the youngest members of society.”

Guillermo Maripan and Terrae de Monaco inaugurate first “Red & White” hive

Passing on environmental values to new generations

“Our vegetable gardens and Terrae classes give children a greater understanding of biodiversity, vegetables, seasonality, seeds, plants, herbs, compost and insects,” said Jessica Sbaraglia, founder of Terrae. Over the last four years, seven schools have benefitted from its urban school vegetable garden programme, enabling more than 2,000 pupils to grow and harvest their own produce each year.

In 2024, maintenance of the vegetable garden at Fontvieille school and 30 hours of lessons for pupils will be funded thanks to the donation from Monaco Telecom.