Monaco Telecom, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Terrae non-profit organisation are joining forces to set up organic vegetable gardens in schools.

Having a green thumb and eating well can be instilled from an early age. At least, this is what the Principality is betting on, by making official on January 12 the continuation of an education project for sustainable development.

Since 2020, the Prince Albert II Youth Centre, the Parc school, the Fontvieille school, the Lycée Technique et Hôtelier de Monaco and the Condamine school have had the chance to create a vegetable garden. Pupils can learn to garden and literally harvest the fruits of their labours!

Révoires school up next

Soon, it will be the Révoires school’s turn to enjoy a large vegetable garden divided into two terraces on the roof of the building. Terrae will provide lessons for the children so they can learn how to work the soil, and follow the cycle of the seasons.

For the third consecutive year, Monaco Telecom has pledged its support for the Albert II of Monaco Foundation and for Terrae. The company handed over a cheque for 12,118 euros, which comes from revenue generated by dematerialising customer invoices.

“We are delighted that Monaco Telecom has chosen to support this project, which is not only about education for healthier eating but also about a desire to establish a new relationship with nature from a very young age,” said Olivier Wenden of the Albert II Foundation.