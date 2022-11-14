AS Monaco is launching the “Les Ruches Rouges & Blanches” (Red & White Hives) programme, in line with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy. For every ten goals scored in Ligue 1, a beehive will be created in the Principality.

Guillermo Maripan, who scored against Olympique Lyonnais on the seventh day of Ligue 1, is the first AS Monaco player to sponsor a beehive, home to almost 40,000 bees.

On Thursday afternoon, the Chilean international went to one of Terrae’s urban farms near the Tour Odéon to inaugurate his beehive. Next up will be Breel Embolo, scorer of AS Monaco’s twentieth goal, and his hive.

AS Monaco close to a third hive

“It is very important for the club and me to take part in this kind of project,” commented Maripan. “Bees live in an endangered ecosystem. Personally, I am happy to do my bit to help them.”

Jessica Sbarraglia, founder of Terrae, was also present. “First I made a small vegetable garden at the AS Monaco training centre, then I told them about my eco-system in the Principality and that it was possible to sponsor beehives,” she said. “The club thought it was a great idea to produce its own honey in the Principality. Annual production is between eight and fifteen kilos.”

The Monegasques came close to inaugurating a third hive on Sunday evening. Three goals against Olympique de Marseille would have done it… Unfortunately it was OM that scored 3, with 2 for ASM. Hopefully the next league game will give the supporters – and the bees – something to celebrate!