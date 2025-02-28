Monaco voted best European destination in 2025: our readers’ opinions divided

The European Best Destinations website placed Monaco on top of its list for 2025, with over 115,000 votes. Outranking cities such as Amsterdam and Madrid, the Principality is now seen as a must-visit destination.

We asked our readers what they thought about the award. The question set off quite the debate on our social media. The responses are mixed and subjective, with no clear conclusion.

A unique living environment and unrivalled safety

Safety came top of the ‘plus points’ that were expressed. Jake and Lionel feel “safe” here, as does Mimi, who also appreciates the cleanliness of the streets, “no dog mess, no sticky chewing gum.”

Norha and David also agree: ” For sure, no bones about it. Safety pays off, eh!” “Monaco is the safest country in the world.”

Over 500 police officers look after the Principality’s security on a daily basis © Communication department / Manuel Vitali

Another strong argument for our readers is the climate: “We’re going there this summer! Sunshine, tourism, excellence… fed up with the gloom around Paris.”

Teddy, who has been working in Monaco for over 35 years, finds the city accessible and practical : “It’s great for getting around, you park your car and you can use the lifts to go everywhere, it’s great.” Xavier describes Monaco as an “extraordinary” place.

Many of you congratulated the Principality on receiving the award, on our Facebook page. Giorgio, for example: “Congratulations to Monaco.”

Céline and Yo Leoni are standing up for the Principality’s image in response to certain criticisms: “I live here and I can tell you that what you’re saying is wrong… All these false statements are nonsense.” But not everyone shares their enthusiasm.

The luxurious side of the Principality is the stuff of dreams © Monaco Tribune

Criticism of town planning and tourism offering

According to Barbara, massive urbanisation has turned Monaco into a city without a soul: “Everything is concreted over, there’s no nature (…), there’s no soul, it’s completely urbanised, and to my mind, very overrated.”

Ruggy calls it a “cement hive,” and Elvire describes Monaco as a “sanitised city that’s impossible to live in.”

The new Mareterra eco-district has become one of the Principality’s attractions © Monaco Tribune

The tourism offering is also a bone of contention. Some readers feel that the Principality is short on activities that are accessible to everyone. “Apart from the Oceanographic Museum and the botanical garden, there’s nothing but concrete,” says Laurent.

Cyril regrets the closure of theJardin Exotique: “even the Jardin Exotique is closed! And nowhere near opening in 2025! What’s left for tourists to visit?”

Cleanliness up for debate?

Another sensitive issue is the city’s cleanliness. While some consider it beyond reproach, others feel that the situation has deteriorated. Cyril mentions “bin bags littering the pavements.”

Marion, who agrees with Cyril, adds: “Not to mention the dirt in the apartment buildings, with dog pee and poop everywhere, vandalism in the lifts”. Nostalgic Alexis believes the streets used to be “washed more often.”

The Principality’s 130 maintenance employees work 7 days a week to keep the streets of Monaco clean © SMA

Conclusion: a deserved distinction?

Despite the criticisms, Monaco continues to appeal to visitors. While its development divides opinion its reputation as a prestigious destination remains intact. The ranking reflects the Principality’s appeal and the debates it has sparked off confirm that Monaco leaves no one indifferent.

