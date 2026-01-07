The most beautiful drawings by our readers: a look back at the Monaco Tribune competition

Congratulations to Isabelle Le Bas, winner of our drawing competition with her marmot © Mille et uns traits

To mark the festive season, Monaco Tribune launched a drawing competition open to all, in partnership with Monaco Beaux-Arts and illustrator Aurélie Guarino.

Before the festive season, we issued a simple invitation to our readers: pick up a pencil, brush or felt-tip pen and let your imagination run wild. The success far exceeded our expectations.

This competition followed on from our practical article, in which illustrator Aurélie Guarino shared her tips for learning and improving your drawing skills, whatever your level. As a follow-up to this meeting, we wanted to give our readers a voice – and, above all, a sheet of paper.

A diversity of styles and sensibilities

Mediterranean landscapes, animals, portraits, scenes from everyday life or more introspective creations: the works we received reflect a wide variety of styles and worlds. Watercolour, pencil, graphics tablet, ballpoint pen: some participants favoured precision of line, others the spontaneity of gesture.

Each drawing reveals a gaze, an emotion or a moment captured on paper. Some even took the time to explain their approach, their inspiration or their relationship to drawing.

A recurring theme emerged from these contributions: drawing as a space of freedom. Freedom to create without constraints, to progress at one’s own pace, to dare to show one’s work. This echoes the words of Aurélie Guarino, who reminded us in our article how essential regular practice and the pleasure of drawing are, regardless of skill level.

Some participants have been drawing since childhood, while others have recently taken up the pencil again, sometimes after several years’ break. They all share the same desire: to express themselves through images.

Thank you to our reader-artists

We would like to warmly thank all the readers who took part in this competition and agreed to share their creations with Monaco Tribune and the two partners of this competition. Congratulations to Isabelle Le Bas, the winner of our competition, chosen at random, but also to all the participants, some of whose works can be seen below.