Nice, France’s second most expensive city: reactions from our readers

With an average price of €5,400 per square metre and a 40% increase in ten years, Nice has confirmed its status as a city that has become unaffordable for many. Our readers share their feelings, torn between their love for the French Riviera and their daily exasperation.

For the second year in a row, Nice ranks just behind Paris in terms of property prices, with an average price of €5,400 per square metre. This situation can be explained by ever-increasing demand, with supply struggling to keep up. On our social media, your reactions paint a picture of a city with two faces.

“The sun comes at a high price”: a sought-after lifestyle

For many readers, the high price of property in Nice can be explained by its unrivalled geographical advantages. “We pay dearly for sunshine, but we’re happy,” sums up Denis, while Arlette adds: “I can confirm that sunshine is expensive.”

Monica highlights all the city’s advantages: “We have the seaside, the old town of Nice is beautiful and typical, and the ski resorts are 50 kilometres away. What more could you want?” Didier goes further, describing it as ’an El Dorado‘ with “the airport, the high-speed train, Monaco, Italy, the sea, the mountains, Sophia Antipolis”. Benjamin sees it as a city that is a victim of its own success: “Because it’s the second most attractive. The price of fame, unfortunately”.

Patricia illustrates this reality with a concrete example: “I walked past a real estate agency advertising a 100-square-metre flat in Old Nice for €880,000!” Christine says she saw an advertisement for €9,000 per square metre in a new building on Avenue Auguste Gal.

The Nice property market is not in crisis © Huy Phan – Unsplash

The flip side of the coin: cleanliness, safety and traffic

While some defend Nice, others point to the city’s everyday problems. ‘The most expensive, but also one of the most unsafe,’ says Claude. Several readers mention cleanliness as a major concern. “Dirt is really a problem,” says Mila, while Véronique is more severe: “The most expensive, the least secure, the least welcoming and mediocre beaches.”

Traffic is also a recurring complaint. Stéphane, who lived in Nice for 17 years, paints a bleak picture, mentioning traffic jams and certain difficult neighbourhoods. Carole left Nice after 31 years to move to Cannes: “It’s very quiet and I have everything nearby.” Sébastien sums it up: “More expensive for nothing more than other places, in fact even less. More insecurity, less and less charm, more and more traffic.”

The wide gap between prices and salaries

Our readers’ main concern remains the gap between the cost of living and income. “If only salaries kept pace,” sighs Malala. Karen sums it up: “Almost as expensive as Paris with lower salaries.” Emmanuel points out that “even renting is expensive, with flats that are not necessarily in good condition.”

This observation particularly affects working people and punishes long-time residents of Nice. “Working people struggle to find housing, which is too expensive compared to their salaries,” says Martine. For Philippe, it is “a tragedy for native Niçois”. Paganoni, a retiree, had to leave Nice to find new accommodation in the Var. According to Florence, the gap between prices and salaries is the main cause of the difficulty encountered by Nice residents in finding housing.

Tourism and taxation: aggravating factors

Several locals point to the impact of tourism on prices. “We can thank the tourists, Airbnb and everything that goes with it,” says Oriane ironically. Local taxation is also criticised. Jeannot refers to “the most exorbitant property tax in France”, a subject on which Jean-François agrees: “I even think we must be champions when it comes to property tax!”. Jean-Philippe links these increases to local spending: “It’s normal with all the construction work going on in Nice”.

Nice welcomes five million visitors a year © Unsplash

Beyond real estate, it is the overall cost of living that is an issue. “It’s not just real estate that’s expensive,” points out Thérèse, while Lauryne confirms: “It’s the most expensive, not just for real estate. For everything.” Oumi adds: “Even food is too expensive compared to other departments.”

Between undeniable appeal and daily difficulties, Nice embodies the paradox of a popular city that is becoming less and less affordable. With a 40% increase in ten years and the Alpes-Maritimes ranked as the third most expensive department in France, the trend does not seem likely to change.