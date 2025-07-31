What are the best summer activities in the Principality?

The summer season is in full swing in Monaco, and there’s no shortage of ideas to attract locals and tourists alike. Fireworks, activity villages, concerts, exhibitions… the programme is so rich and varied, you’ll sometimes have to make a choice!

On our Facebook page, we asked you to share your favourite summer activities. Here’s an overview to help you make the most of the season.

Exploring Monaco

If you’ve just arrived in Monaco, the best way to get your bearings is to explore the city’s landmarks. And what could be better than a quick, practical tour on board the double-decker bus run by Monaco Le Grand Tour? The tour, priced at €25 per adult, takes you around the Principality’s iconic streets. The pass lets you visit the city differently and gives access at reduced rates to some of Monaco’s iconic venues, such as the Oceanographic Museum.

The bus takes in some of Monaco’s finest spots © Monaco le Grand Tour

There are many places to visit, starting with the most emblematic of them all: the Prince’s Palace. Until 31 August, you can visit the Prince’s Palace from 10am to 6pm. Admission is €10, and you can pair the visit with a tour of the Prince Albert II car collection. The temporary exhibition Grace #1, a tribute to Princess Grace, is on display in the State Apartments until 14 September, at no extra charge.

A free and original activity we recommend is walking around the Monaco Grand Prix circuit. The route will take you past some of Monaco’s most legendary landmarks: the church of Sainte-Dévote, Avenue d’Ostende, Place du Casino, the famous Fairmont bend, the Louis II tunnel, Mareterra and, finally, Port Hercule and the famous Rascasse bend.

The new Mareterra eco-district has become one of the Principality’s attractions © Monaco Tribune

Monaco to suit all tastes

The Principality is also full of activities for locals and tourists to discover. The fireworks, fired from Port Hercule, are one of the summer’s highlights. Liliane enjoyed the latest one: “The fireworks were beautiful, I prefer that to the drones!” The next display takes place on 9 August, and if you don’t know where to see them from, we’ve featured 5 spots on our social media!

When it comes to culture, there’s plenty on offer. A number of exhibitions are currently taking place in Monaco, in particular at the Grimaldi Forum where “Couleurs!” and “Monaco and the Napoleon(s)” are in full swing. The Nouveau Musée National de Monaco is putting the Cactus in the spotlight.

Port Hercule is also the place to be this summer, with attractions for all ages, as well as the AS Monaco village, which is organising a host of events until 24 August. Heidi shared her ideas for making the area even more dynamic, with new activities such as “pétanque, volleyball nets, basketball hoops, a reading corner and board games.”

The red and white Kids Tour caravan is at Port Hercule © Loïc Savaresse – Monaco Tribune

Cooling down

It’s also important to keep cool in the hot weather. The Stade Nautique Rainier and the Principality’s other swimming pools are waiting for you to take the plunge. For those who prefer sea water to the pool, the Larvotto beach and the Solarium are the best options! Gardens, fountains and shaded areas were all mentioned in our latest survey.

The Solarium beach gives direct access to the sea © Loïc Savaresse – Monaco Tribune

Marcus, however, points out the “lack of misters” and Heidi would like to see more shaded areas, particularly in the harbour. She suggests “providing shade with vegetation, fountains, seating..”

The programme is rich and varied for both locals and tourists! Whether you’re a culture vulture, into family outings or just want some seaside relaxation, there’s something for everyone in Monaco.

.