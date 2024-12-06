How to get a season ticket for Les Salines car park

The 'Les Salines' car park has an entrance and an exit on the boulevard du Jardin Exotique, but also on the avenue Pasteur and the boulevard de Belgique.© Communications Department / Manuel Vitali

With 1,800 spaces, ‘Les Salines’ car park, inaugurated on 15 April 2024, was announced as a solution to the Principality’s parking problems.

However, feedback from users is mixed, particularly regarding season tickets.

A car park designed for workers

Located to the west of Monaco, by the Jardin Exotique, the car park has a large capacity. Facilities include 100 sockets for electric vehicles, MonaBike sections, a car wash, and bus stops for the express shuttle. It is also connected to strategic areas such as the Jardin Exotique and the future Princess Grace Hospital.

Aimed primarily at Monaco’s commuters, the car park is designed to reduce rush-hour traffic. But what do the users think?

Variable waiting times

A variety of personal experiences have been shared on our own Facebook page and on the Aide et solidarité entre les résidents de Monaco group. One internet user said: “I’m waiting for a season ticket for Les Salines car park. Could someone who has already applied for one tell me how long it took?” “Waiting since July” and “It should be quicker than other car parks, in theory…”. Other Internet users say they are satisfied “I’ve been working in Monaco for 10 years, for 10 years I’ve been on the waiting list for a parking space and I’ve finally managed to get one (Les Salines car park),” “I got mine straight away. In June. I have a work season ticket. I made the change straight away and it’s really great!”

Some users report reasonable turnaround times, while others are still waiting for a response and complain of being put on a waiting list. When asked about this, a Monaco Parking representative explained: “We have a lot of applications waiting to be processed. In terms of the ‘work’ category, the car park is not fully booked, but it is difficult to predict timescales. We can’t tell people how long they’ll have to wait for a space. It depends on government directives and priorities.”

However, Monaco Parking points out that employees who already have a season ticket for another car park in Monaco can request a transfer to Les Salines: “Generally speaking, this is much faster than a new application.” As for two-wheelers (mopeds and motorbikes), the situation is already critical: “We’re fully booked for scooters and motorbikes, there’s a waiting list for applications.”

From Louis-II stadium to Les Salines?

Looking ahead to 2027, the planned restructuring work on the Louis-II Stadium in preparation for the Games of the Small States of Europe will mean the loss of 400 parking spaces.

The plan is to transfer season tickets to Les Salines car park. Monaco Parking said: “With regard to the restructuring of the Stade Louis II, we are suggesting that season ticket holders at the Stade Louis II car park transfer their season ticket to Les Salines.” Céline Caron-Dagioni, Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development, said at a press conference: “The strategy for filling Les Salines car park is ongoing. There are just over 600 season ticket holders to transfer. We currently have more season ticket holders in this car park than in any other in Monaco.” She also stressed that the transfers would take place gradually, in waves.

The Stadium restructuring project will involve major work such as the refurbishment of the grandstands and toilet facilities, as well as the reorganisation of parking facilities in Fontvieille, particularly for two-wheelers.

The reorganisation is necessary to meet the growing demand for parking, particularly for two-wheelers, in the Principality.

Les Salines car park therefore faces a major challenge: to meet ever-increasing demand while balancing the Principality’s priorities of mobility and urban planning.

Pricing

Les Salines car park is good value for money.

Half-day tickets cost €7.50, and full-day tickets are €11. The first 15 minutes are free, the car park being primarily intended as a park and ride.

A 300 hour-per-month package costs €51, and includes a free CAM season ticket to encourage use of public transport. As they leave the car park, users are entitled to 10 free CAM tickets, which enables five people sharing a car to take a quick and convient round trip on the express shuttle or line 2 to the town centre.

For employees who wish to obtain a season ticket for the Les Salines car park, Monaco Parking would like to remind them: “Applications must be made online using a form along with the required supporting documents. Timescales are generally shorter for transfers of existing subscriptions.”

Visit the Monaco Parking website to access the different forms, in particular the application form for a work season ticket. Monaco Parking offers two main categories of season ticket: Residential season tickets (suitable for car parks near your home) and business season tickets (120 or 300 hours of monthly parking near your place of work).

To be eligible for a season ticket in one of the Principality’s car parks, you must meet at least one of the conditions set by Monaco Parking. This applies in particular to Monegasque residents, people who work in the Principality and members of a local sports federation. Business managers who are domiciled in Monaco and owners of company vehicles registered in the Principality are also eligible.

