Who are the best hairdressers in Monaco?

We gathered the opinions of Internet users on Google and those of our readers.

When it comes to hair, don’t be fooled by the Principality’s small size, as there are dozens of hairdressers for men, women and children across its 2 km2. So it’s hard to choose the best. We haven’t tried them all out, but did look at which establishments had the highest ratings on Google. To complete the non-exhaustive list, we asked our readers to share their favourites.

Laura Monaco

First, let’s take a look at Laura Monaco in the La Condamine district. With 5/5 stars out of 44 reviews at the time of writing, it’s safe to say that this salon has a proven track record. She offers trending services such as French glossing, which gives you gradient colouring which grows out well, and shiny, bouncy layers. As well as the quality of the services on offer, customers appreciate the warm welcome, cleanliness and design of the salon.

© Laura Monaco

2 Rue Imberty, 98000 Monaco

Men, women, children

Preferably by appointment

Carlo payment app accepted

Salon Odyssée

Then there’s Salon Odyssée, also in the La Condamine district. With a rating of 4.6/5 after 112 reviews, this hairdresser, which has been established in Monaco for 30 years, is ranked among the best in the Principality. In addition to traditional techniques such as highlights or blow-dries, it offers hair extensions and a whole range of beauty treatments for hands, feet and eyebrows. Customers stress the quality of the products used and the friendliness of the staff. “The whole salon team is very attentive and pampers you,” commented Veronica.

15 Rue Princesse Caroline

Men, women, children

Preferably by appointment

Carlo payment app accepted

Le Salon

We’re still in the La Condamine district, with Stéphane Madinier’s hairdressing salon up next. This expert quickly made a name for himself in Monaco after setting up home here in 2008, and even had the honour of bringing his expertise to bear on Princess Charlene’s hair for her wedding to Prince Albert II in 2011. Generally speaking, the salon’s customers appreciate the styling advice given by the professionals, to suit their face shape and personality. Budget-wise, “the price is fair,” said one user. On Google, Le Salon is rated 4.8/5 with 36 reviews.

© Le Salon

31 Rue Grimaldi

Men, women, children

Preferably by appointment

Carlo payment app accepted

Larry King

Rated 5/5 with around twenty reviews, this luxurious salon, part of the Hôtel de Paris, is located in the Carré d’Or, right next to the Balenciaga boutique. “The tokio inkarami treatment is fantastic,” recommends Giulia. Whether it’s haircuts, blow-dries or colouring, customers say the services are perfect. “It’s stunning,” one commented. The welcome and the decor are also much appreciated. The salon also provides manicure, pedicure, and make-up services on request. For the record, last year Larry King styled actor Tom Holland in Monaco, as well as a host of other celebrities, as his Instagram account shows.

9 avenue Princesse Alice

Men, women, children

Preferably by appointment

Carlo payment app accepted

Aldo Coppola Monte-Carlo

With a score of 4.6/5 from 49 reviews, customers are unanimous. “Perfect in every possible way… Very professional service with a great approach. Non-invasive and very pleasant,” said Alina, delighted with the technique and manners of these professionals, who are trained at the Milan academy. “While they wash your hair, you’re in a massage chair and combined with the head massage, it was very relaxing,” noted Martina. The establishment offers a wide range of related services, including manicures, pedicures, make-up and a barbershop.

© Aldo Coppola

3 Avenue Saint-Michel

Men, women, children

Preferably by appointment

In a survey carried out on social media, our readers also recommended : Alan Teffler in the Fontvieille shopping centre, VOG boulevard Princesse Charlotte, Dry bar Monaco Larvotto district, Art coiffure avenue Saint-Laurent, Estoril Coiffure avenue Princesse Grace, Harmony coiffure boulevard du Jardin Exotique, Salon Faudra Tif Hair La Condamine district, Valycris La Condamine district, Barbara coiffure on quai Antoine-1er, Tita Coiffure in Monaco Ville, Eric Zemmour on boulevard des Moulins, No Comment on rue Grimaldi, Calypso Coiffure on boulevard d’Italie, New Look on avenue Prince Pierre, Faudra Tif Hair on rue Baron de Sainte-Suzanne, Stori’s at the Metropole Shopping Centre, Real Coiffure on avenue de la Costa, One Love café opposite Lycée Rainier III and Le quai 28 in the Fontvieille district.