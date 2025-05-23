How do Monegasques view the Monaco Grand Prix experience?

During the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, the Principality’s population is multiplied by hundreds and Monaco gets ready to welcome the thousands of visitors in style. In the midst of all this annual excitement, residents and workers have to adjust and cope with a slightly different daily routine.

“What impact does the Monaco Grand Prix have on your daily routine?” we asked our Facebook page followers. A festive atmosphere, closed-off streets, a timeless event, impossible to get about… opinions differ.

A must:

The highlight of the Principality’s events calendar, the Monaco Grand Prix is one of the only races in the world that provides almost total immersion. Martine says “that’s the charm of Monaco: spectators from all over the world, the roar of the engines between the buildings, the parties…” She believes it’s much more than a race, it’s a real symbol.

Fans turn out in droves in the hope of seeing their favourite drivers © All rights reserved

Jeannine, a pensioner, says she is “very happy about the FIA extension.” It means the Monaco Grand Prix will be on the calendar until 2031 at least.

Others also stressed the positive impact of the event: Véronique believes “it’s great in terms of entertainment events,” while Evelyne adds that the Grand Prix is good for Monaco and the locals benefit from it. Dav agrees: “The event allows Monegasques to live like they do.”

On the sports side, Djodje is a little nostalgic for a time when “races were keenly contested.” He rues the fact that overtaking has become rare, but the introduction of a compulsory double pitstop this year could well spice up the race. Watch this space!

The Monaco Grand Prix also has a strong emotional dimension. Many locals are very fond of it, like Cyril for example: “You get used to it, and we love our GP,” even if he jokes that after more than 50 Grands Prix, residents should get a bonus or free tickets!

Tangible constraints

Some of said residents are a little less enthusiastic, and feel it’s a difficult time to cope with. Chayenne even describes it as a “nightmare,” citing traffic, inconsiderate behaviour, noise pollution and litter in the streets. A feeling shared by others, even though the level of inconvenience can vary depending on their neighbourhood or routine.

Port Hercule becomes an open-air nightclub over the 4 nights of the Grand Prix © Unsplash

Traffic and parking problems were a recurring theme in the feedback. Véronique says it’s “virtually impossible for workers to park two-wheelers,” and Djodje complains of difficulties getting around, particularly with rue Grimaldi being closed off at the weekend. Cyril prefers to avoid the subject.

The Prince’s Government tries to find a number of solutions to these traffic problems every year! This year, for example, a €10 day pass has been introduced for the Salines car park, with a free shuttle bus service to the town centre, as a means of easing traffic congestion.

Not everyone shares these views. Isabelle, who lives in Fontvieille, even sees it as a moment of respite: “It’s the quietest time of the year! There’s hardly anyone in Carrefour, so it’s a holiday for us.”

Everyone has an opinion about the Monaco Grand Prix. Some love it, others find it hard to put up with, but one thing is certain: it’s a unique time of year. With pride, flexibility and sometimes a bit of frustration, Monegasques continue to deal with it every year… and many also enjoy it.













