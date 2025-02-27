Formula 1: FIA officially decides mandatory double stop at Monaco GP

The new measure will come into force at the 82nd Formula 1 TAG Heuer Monaco Grand Prix, from 22 to 25 May © FIA

The FIA’s World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) met for its first session of the year, chaired by Mohammed Ben Sulayem, on Wednesday 26 February, One of the key decisions to come out of the meeting was the introduction of a new rule for the Formula 1 TAG Heuer Monaco Grand Prix, aimed at providing more spectacle on the Monegasque circuit.

The 2025 season promises to be a thrilling one! FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem outlined the priorities for 2025 in his opening speech. Building on the solid foundations of 2024, he emphasised the need to innovate and ensure robust and clear regulations that enhance motor sport safety and competitiveness.

“In 2024, we celebrated 120 years of FIA achievements. In 2025, we’ll keep moving forward, taking it to the next level, driving innovation, expanding our expertise, and uniting to deliver safer, more thrilling, and sustainable motorsport,” he said.

Mandatory double-stop rule for Monaco

It’s official! One of the key changes approved by the WMSC is the introduction of a compulsory two-stop strategy for the Monaco Grand Prix, in all weather conditions. Teams will now have to use at least three sets of tyres, with a minimum of two different compounds in dry conditions.

The decision was approved after discussions within the F1 Commission, with the aim of spicing up a race that has been criticised in the past for its lack of sporting spectacle.

More spectacle

The Automobile Club de Monaco welcomed the decision in a press release: “This long-awaited decision applies to the one and only Monaco race. The initial recommendation of the F1 Commission (made up of representatives of the teams, the FIA and Formula One), ratified last week in London and validated this Wednesday in Geneva by the World Motor Sport Council, is in line with the desire of Formula One, the FIA and the Automobile Club de Monaco to prioritise spectacle, for the players, spectators and television viewers alike.”

Charles Leclerc in favour

On the drivers’ side, Monaco native Charles Leclerc was enthusiastic about the new rule: “Because strategy is going to become a little more important, I think it’s a good thing. Monaco is super exciting on the Saturday. For us as drivers, it’s incredible, it’s the best qualifying of the year. Sundays are a little less exciting… Nothing much happens. So I think it’s a way of spicing things up a bit.”

