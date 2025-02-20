Formula 1: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton’s incredible single-seaters for 2025 season in pictures

On Tuesday 18 February, Ferrari officially unveiled its brand-new cars for the 2025 season at the F1 75 Live event in London. The Scuderia presents the SF-25 as a completely redesigned car, aiming to build on its solid performance in the 2024 season. Let’s take a look back at the launch party, with Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

What a beauty! In terms of design and performance, the SF-25 is a major improvement on its predecessor, used only as a starting point. “It was designed with the aim of maximising the development potential of the car, in a season when, thanks to the long stability of the regulations now in their final year, one can expect the field to be extremely evenly matched with just thousandths of a second in lap time making the difference,” explain Ferrari’s engineers on the Scuderia’s website.

The biggest innovation is a change to the front suspension, moving from a traditional push rod configuration to a pull rod system inspired by choices made by McLaren and Red Bull. The aim is to improve aerodynamics and air flow around the chassis, in order to optimise performance, particularly on fast corners.

Significant adjustments have also been made to the chassis itself, including a wider wheelbase and repositioned sidepods for improved airflow. These changes help reduce turbulence and improve stability at high speeds. “The aim is to improve aerodynamic performance, while maximising development potential with stable regulations this season,” said Loïc Serra, Ferrari’s Technical Director.

Lavish launch for driver duo debut

Drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton attended the official launch of the SF-25, of course, with Ferrari Director Frédéric Vasseur. Hamilton, who recently joined the Italian team after 12 years with Mercedes, expressed his satisfaction: “My first few weeks have been absolutely incredible and I’ve seen first-hand the passion and dedication of the entire team. So the unveiling today of my first-ever Scuderia Ferrari HP car is really exciting. I couldn’t be prouder to be on this journey with them. I can’t wait to get out on track with Charles, push each other forward and do everything we can to take the team to the top.”

As for Charles Leclerc, he was more motivated than ever: “ I’m really excited about the launch of the SF-25. Every year we push hard to improve and the whole team has been working flat out for months now. Last season saw a really tight fight and we came very close to taking the title. This year, our goal is clear: we want to win the Constructors’ World Championship and my personal target is to win the Drivers’ title.”

An exceptional season ahead

As Leclerc said, Ferrari is going into the 2025 season with a clear objective: to win the Constructors’ and Drivers’ titles. “Last season, we fought for the Constructors’ title to the very last corner and now we are determined to build on that, starting from that solid base with the aim of winning both titles. We have a new driver line-up with Lewis joining Charles and we feel ready as a team to take the extra step required to be the best,” said Vasseur.

The Director also emphasised how important the fans’ support is in terms of motivation for the team: “We are aware of the challenges that await us, but we are ready to give it our all, to be competitive at the highest level, knowing we can also rely on the support and enthusiasm of our fans, who always inspire us. Now it’s time to concentrate on the job in hand and let the track do the talking. I can’t wait for this season to start.”

After attending the spectacular 2025 Formula 1 season launch on Tuesday evening, the team returned to Italy to prepare for the SF-25’s first outing. Charles Leclerc had the honour of driving the car out of the garage early on Wednesday morning, watched by Hamilton, Vasseur and a host of Tifosi who had come especially for the occasion.

Scuderia Ferrari will kick off its season with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit from February 26-28, before the official start of competition at the Australian Grand Prix from March 14-16. Monegasques will have to wait until Thursday 22 May for the first test laps and the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday 25!

2025 calendar

The full schedule for the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship is as follows:

1 – Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne): 16 March

2 – Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai): 23 March

3 – Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka): 6 April

4 – Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir): 13 April

5 – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah): 20 April

6 – Miami Grand Prix (Miami): 4 May

7 – Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix (Imola): 18 May

8 – Monaco Grand Prix (Monte-Carlo): 25 May

9 – Spanish Grand Prix (Barcelona): 1 June

10 – Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal): 15 June

11 – Austrian Grand Prix (Spielberg): 29 June

12 — British Grand Prix (Silverstone): 6 July

13 – Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps): 27 July

14 – Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest): 3 August

15 – Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort): 31 August

16 – Italian Grand Prix (Monza): 7 September

17 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku): 21 September

18 – Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay): 5 October

19 – United States Grand Prix (Austin): 19 October

20 – Mexican Grand Prix (Mexico): 26 October

21 — Brazilian Grand Prix (Sao Paulo): 9 November

22 — Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas): 22 November

23 – Qatar Grand Prix (Losail): 30 November

24 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina): 7 December

