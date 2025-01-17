Rallye de Monte-Carlo, E-Prix, Grand Prix… All the motorsport events you won’t want to miss in Monaco in 2025

The extension was part of a new agreement that commits the Principality beyond 2025 © Automobile Club de Monaco

Events, dates, news, courses, ticketing… we finally have (almost) all the information on the motor races that will take place in Monaco this year. Let’s take a look.

In 2025, as in previous years, the Principality will be hearing the familiar sounds of roaring engines and squealing tyres. Starting in January, Monaco will host a series of exceptional motor racing events, showcasing the diversity and excellence of motorsport.

The Formula 1 Grand Prix, the high point of the season, promises to be a thrilling spectacle with its tight corners and unique urban setting. Then there’s the legendary Rallye Automobile Monte-Carlo WRC, renowned for its winding courses and particularly technical challenges this year.

Fans of historic races aren’t forgotten, with the Historic Grand Prix and the Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, whose vintage vehicles will take us back to the heyday of motoring.

Innovation will also be in the spotlight with the E-Prix, where Formula E’s electric single-seaters will be demonstrating the advances in sustainable mobility.

Get ready to experience unforgettable moments on the most glamorous circuit on the planet, where tradition and modernity combine to create a breathtaking spectacle. Here are the 2025 events in chronological order.

93rd Monte-Carlo WRC Rally: an exceptional test for the drivers

The traditionally demanding Monte-Carlo Rally is back for its 93rd edition with an even more testing route that promises many challenges. The inaugural round of the FIA 2025 World Rally Championship (WRC) will officially set off on Thursday, 23 January at 2.30 pm from the Place du Casino.

On Friday 24 January, the rally will continue in the usual départements, with 107.38 kilometres of timed stages spread over a loop of three special stages that will be contested twice: “Saint-Maurice / Aubessagne” (18.70 km), “Saint-Léger-les-Mélèzes / La Bâtie-Neuve” (16.68 km) and “La Bréole / Selonnet” (18.31 km).

The toughest day will be on Saturday, January 25, mostly in the Drôme, with a 132.10 kilometre time trial. The drivers will compete three stages twice, including «La Motte-Chalancon/ Saint-Nazaire-le-Désert» (27.30 km), «Aucelon/ Recoubeau-Jansac» (20.91 km) and «La Bâtie-des-Fonts/ Aspremont» (17.84 km).

To round off the rally on Sunday 26 January, three special stages totalling 51.88 kilometres will be run between Gap and Monaco. The final day will include «Avançon / Notre-Dame-du-Laus» (14.90 km), «Digne-les-Bains / Chaudon-Norante» (19.01 km) and the Power Stage «La Bollène-Vésubie/ Peïra-Cava» (17.97 km). The awards ceremony will take place from 4.15 pm on the Place du Casino.

The reigning world champions and winners of the 2024 event, Thierry Neuville et Martijn Wydaeghe, will sport number 1 instead of 11, a first since custom numbers were introduced in 2019. With ten Rally1 vehicles on the starting line, representing the three big constructors (Toyota, Hyundai, Ford M-Sport), it promises to be a fierce battle.

Among those who have a shot at victory are big names such as Elfyn Evans, Takamoto Katsuta, Ott Tänak, Grégoire Munster, but also local driver Sébastien Ogier, who is vying for a record 10th win in the Monegasque race.

Just after the WRC, the 27th Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique

Three days after the end of the WRC, the 27th Historic Monte-Carlo Rally gets underway on Thursday 30 January and finishes on Wednesday 5 February. In keeping with the event’s tradition, the competitors will face a demanding course on the historic special stages of the legendary Monte-Carlo Rally.

The event is open exclusively to cars that took part in the Monte-Carlo Motor Rally between 1911 and 1983, offering a unique show of vintage vehicles in competition.

Fans will have to wait a few more weeks for details on the route for this edition. In the meantime, here are some important dates to make a note of: registration will open on Tuesday 3 Septemberand close on Monday 4 November.

The vintage 2024 edition was won by the Belgian duo Michel Decremer and Jennifer Hugo, in a 1979 Opel Ascona 400.

It’s a first: two rounds for the 2025 E-Prix

In 2025, the Principality will host two consecutive rounds of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, a first in the history of the event. The Monaco E-Prix will take place on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 May, offering spectators an intense weekend of competition.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the electric single-seater championship on the legendary Monaco Circuit, the double event will give motor sport enthusiasts the chance to enjoy two days of thrilling racing. At the last edition, nearly 200 overtakes were recorded, in a high-intensity show.

Fans will also be able to discover the brand-new GEN3 EVO car, which can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 1.82 seconds.

Official ticketing for the event is now open! Grandstand tickets start at €30. A 2-day pack is available from €50, to enjoy the full weekend of competition.

Last but not least, the 82nd edition of the Monaco Grand Prix

The prestigious Monaco Grand Prix, one of the most iconic motor races in the world, is also back in 2025. After last year’s historic edition with Charles Leclerc winning in front of his home crowd, Formula 1 fans will once again be taking to the streets of the Principality from Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 May.

Since 1929, this legendary circuit, renowned for its tight corners, changing terrain and famous tunnel, puts drivers and teams to the test, making it one of the most demanding races on the F1 calendar. The 82nd edition promises to be another thrilling event, the 8th race on the 2025 World Championship calendar.

Motorsport fans will be able to enjoy four intense days with F1, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup competitions, all in the unique setting of the iconic circuit right in the heart of Monaco.

Official ticketing for the event is now open! Don’t delay though, tickets are already going fast.

