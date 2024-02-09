Prince Albert II kicks off final leg of 26th Monte-Carlo Historic Rally

Prince Albert II paid tribute to Prince Rainer III on Tuesday 6 February.

Advertising

To mark the start of the “Turini Night” stage, Prince Albert II took a spin round the F1 Grand Prix circuit at the wheel of a splendid, authentic Deutsch Bonnet Coach Frua. The car was restored for the occasion as a tribute to Prince Rainier III. The car is a replica of the one the Sovereign’s father drove in the 1953 Tour de France.

Speaking at the event, Prince Albert II told MonacoInfo: “We had a lot of trouble finding parts and putting the vehicle back together completely, but the staff at the car collection and the two mechanics who were here this evening did a remarkable job.” He added, “It’s tricky to drive, but it’s a very beautiful car, so it was really very moving for me.”

After the tribute lap, Prince Albert II played the role of starter for the final stage. There were 213 competitors in the final leg of the 26th edition of the Monte-Carlo Historic Rally out of an initial 233. On Tuesday February 6, Michel Decremer won the Monte Carlo Historic Rally for the second time.

Prince Albert II and the Deutsch Bonnet Coach Frua – © Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

The Sovereign at the wheel of the replica – © Michael Alesi / Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

Prince Albert II on place du Casino during his lap in the Deutsch Bonnet Coach Frua © – Michael Alesi / Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace