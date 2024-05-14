Photo highlights from 2024 Historic Monaco Grand Prix
The Monaco Historic Grand Prix came to an end on Sunday.
The 14th edition was again a great success, with perfect weather, an array of prestigious and vintage cars as well as many familiar faces throughout the weekend. Despite a few minor scrapes, the event lived up to all its promises AND kept to the schedule!
A major highlight was the fabulous parade as a tribute to Ayrton Senna, the master of the Monaco circuit, who died 30 years ago. Here are some souvenir images from the latest edition, which will be remembered for the great show of course, but also the incredible atmosphere!
© Monaco Info / Automobile Club de Monaco