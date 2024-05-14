Photo highlights from 2024 Historic Monaco Grand Prix

The 2024 Monaco Historic Grand Prix Historique was one of the best editions to date

The Monaco Historic Grand Prix came to an end on Sunday.

The 14th edition was again a great success, with perfect weather, an array of prestigious and vintage cars as well as many familiar faces throughout the weekend. Despite a few minor scrapes, the event lived up to all its promises AND kept to the schedule!

A major highlight was the fabulous parade as a tribute to Ayrton Senna, the master of the Monaco circuit, who died 30 years ago. Here are some souvenir images from the latest edition, which will be remembered for the great show of course, but also the incredible atmosphere!

Ayrton Senna: 30 years on, an undisputed Monaco Grand Prix legend

© Monaco Info / Automobile Club de Monaco