Photos

Princely Family presents E-Prix podium prizes

By Anaïs Riu
Published on 29 April 2024
1 minute read
famille princière prince Albert II princesse Charlène princesse Gabriella prince héréditaire Jacques
The Princely family attended the 7th Monaco E-Prix © Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger
By Anaïs Riu
29 April 2024
1 minute read

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, accompanied by their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, attended the 7th edition of the Monaco E-Prix on Saturday 27 April.

They wouldn’t want to miss an automotive event in Monaco. The Princely Family was in attendance at the 100% electric car race, which is part of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar.

The princely twins sported a rock’n’roll but chic look, in a pink perfecto for Princess Gabriella and a black one for Hereditary Prince Jacques. Elegant as ever, Princess Charlene wore cream cargo pants, a jacket and black pumps, all by Louis Vuitton.

At the end of the race, Prince Albert II presented the cup to the winner Mitch Evans accompanied by his son Jacques, then Princess Charlene and her daughter Gabriella congratulated Nick Cassidy, who came in second. The two New Zealand drivers were racing for the Jaguar TCS Racing team.

© Eric Mathon / Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace
© Eric Mathon / Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

© Eric Mathon / Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace
© Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

