What do I need to know before visiting Monte-Carlo Casino?

It is an emblematic part of any trip to Monaco: heading down to the Place du Casino and taking in the refined atmosphere of the Principality. Iconic truly is the word – so here’s how to make your visit as smooth and as pleasant as possible.

There are a few options when you visit the casino. If you wish you can choose between an audio-guided tour, try your hand at the casino tables or have a quick, free visit to the building, albeit with limited access. The building houses the casino, several luxury stores, the Opéra and the Ballets de Monte-Carlo offices.

The casino is open for tours between 10 am and 1 pm each day (with last entry at 12:15 pm) all year round. Gaming is in full swing from 2 pm.

What can I see during a quick visit?

Anyone can enter the Monte-Carlo Casino building without showing ID to have a look in the atrium, which is admittedly grand in itself. As you walk straight into the building from the newly pedestrianised Place du Casino you will enter this atrium, and located on the left is a bar and aperitif area. You can also have a look into the Salle Renaissance, a slot machine room, for free. In these two areas, you do not need to adhere to a strict dress code. Children can go into the atrium and bar area, but not the Salle Renaissance. On the right of the atrium is the entrance to the casino, where you will need to follow some slightly stricter rules.

How can I join a guided tour of the casino?

The audioguide tour costs €19 for adults all year round. Those aged between six and 18 are also able to do the audio guide tour.

How can I play at the casino?

Photo ID is required to enter the casino (please note that driver’s licences are no longer accepted), and all visitors must be over the age of 18. The cost is €18 (or €15 if you are part of a group of more than 10), and includes a €10 voucher. You must dress smartly to enter, meaning no shorts, sports shoes or flip flops.

There is a minimum betting amount of €5.

What is the dress code for the casino?

Visit from 10 am to 1 pm

Bermuda shorts, T-shirts and sport shoes tolerated

Faded or ripped jeans, tank tops, tracksuits, shorts and beach dresses, running shoes and sandals and flip-flops are not permitted.

Gaming rooms are open to people over 18 who are not banned from gambling, photo ID (ID card or passport) is mandatory. From 7pm, the dress code becomes:

Shorts, T-shirts, short sleeved shirts and sweatshirts are not allowed

Dark jeans, dark sport shoes and casual or dress shoes are allowed

What else do I need to know?

Designed by Charles Garnier, a pioneer of the Belle Époque architecture in Paris, the casino building was inaugurated by Charles III of Monaco in 1863. It once generated over 95% of the Principality’s revenue.

Many casino goers will go into the Hôtel de Paris before trying their luck in the casino, as there is a famous statue of Louis XIV in there, which is said to provide good luck if you rub his horse’s knee.

Although it is one of the most popular attractions of the Principality, Monégasque citizens are not actually allowed to enter or play at the casino. Even the Princely family themselves are unable to enter due to a law passed in 1987 so that croupiers would avoid seeing potential family members at the table and perhaps help them win.

Four films have been shot at the casino, included Bond films Never Say Never Again and GoldenEye, as well as Fast and Furious 5.

For more information about your casino visit, click here.