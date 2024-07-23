Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild finalist in France’s Favourite Monument 2024 competition

The result will be announced in the “Le Monument préféré des Français” (France’s favourite monument) programme on French TV, presented by Stéphane Bern.

For the 4th year running, French viewers have been able to select the monument that will represent their region from a number of suggestions. The Ephrussi de Rothschild villa and gardens in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat will represent the Alpes-Maritimes this year.

Advertising

And the Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild is in the final of the major competition for good reason! It houses some incredible items from the private collection of Béatrice de Rothschild, such as Louis XVI furniture, painted woodwork, Gobelins tapestries, Meissen and Sèvres porcelain, and drawings and paintings by Tiepolo, Boucher and Fragonard. And then of course there is a breathtaking view of the sea and the perfectly tended (Spanish, Florentine, Japanese…) gardens.

Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild, the union of art and nature

To win the coveted title of ‘France’s Favourite monument 2024’, the villa has to receive more votes than the other 14 mainland monuments in the running. The winner will be announced in September, just before the Heritage Days, in a special broadcast.

Votes are open from 12 July to midnight on 24 July, only via France TV’s link: francetelevisions.fr.

The summer programme at the Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild

As well as a refined dinner concocted by chef Aude Romero (set 3-course menu) in the Jardin de Sèvres overlooking f Villefranche bay, the monument is hosting dream evenings every Monday and Tuesday over the summer.

From 15 July to 27 August 2024, starting at 8pm, there will be a change of atmosphere as the Villa and its gardens host the Nocturnes 2024. A host of outdoor shows will be featured, with candlelight illuminating the paths and ponds of the French garden. Sitting on the lawns, the audience will be able to enjoy live music, dance, a piano recital or an orchestral concert.