PHOTOS. Princely Family inaugurates remodelled Place du Casino

HSH Prince Albert II and HSH Princess Charlene, accompanied by members of the Princely family, attended the reopening of the Place du Casino de Monte-Carlo on June 2nd.

After several months of renovation work which started at the beginning of the year, the Place du Casino was inaugurated on June 2nd in the presence of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene. Jean-Luc Biamonti, Vice President of the Société des Bains de Mer, also invited H.S.H. Princess Stéphanie and her children Pauline, Camille, Louis and his wife Marie as well as Pierre, Andréa and Tatiana Casiraghi.

On this occasion, Mr Biamonti and all those present were keen to pay tribute to the women and men representing the key workers in Monaco who have worked in the front line in managing the health crisis. The #strongtogether flag rose above the guests, carrying this universal message of unity and solidarity initiated at the beginning of the crisis by the Société des Bains de Mer and supported by the Sovereigns.

Pedestrianised square

The famous square has swapped its more verdant look for a vast esplanade of 3,000 m², which is now entirely pedestrianised. Cars will no longer be able to pass in front of the Casino de Monte-Carlo or the Café de Paris, which has had its terrace enlarged. This new remodelling “marks a further step in the architectural renovation project of the buildings and spaces of the Société des Bains de Mer”, assured the Prince’s Palace.

The inauguration was also marked by the Café de Paris Brasserie reopening, which was forced to close its doors for more than two months due to the coronavirus epidemic.