Elegance and philanthropy: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attend Red Cross Gala

The Prince and Princess presided over the 75th Monegasque Red Cross Gala.

The most glamorous event of the Monegasque season, the Red Cross Gala, took place on Friday 19 July in the Salle des Étoiles at the Sporting Monte-Carlo. Front and centre were Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, both dressed in white. Camille Gottlieb attended too, as she is also involved in the movement, which was founded in 1948 and aims to carry out awareness and prevention campaigns of a humanitarian nature.

Advertising

The 75th edition was not without the traditional raffle, hosted by TV presenter Tatiana Silva and sports personality Thaïg Khris. “I was proud to present the gala, especially when you see the names of my predecessors. It was a mixture of fear, adrenalin and responsibility,” the former vert skating world champion told Monaco Info.

© Éric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The 800 guests (Red Cross members and donors) enjoyed an exclusive dinner orchestrated by the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer’s kitchen and sommelier staff. After watching archive footage and a magnificent fireworks display, the guests were treated to a concert by the group Jamiroquai, led by singer Jay Kay. In a word: wow!

Tour de France 2024: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène at start of exceptional Monaco-Nice final stage