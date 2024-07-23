Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
Photos

Elegance and philanthropy: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attend Red Cross Gala

By Agathe Chéreau
Published on 23 July 2024
1 minute read
prince-albert-ii-princess-charlene-gala-red-cross
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène at the 75th Red Cross Gala © Éric Mathon / Prince's Palace
By Agathe Chéreau
- 23 July 2024
1 minute read

The Prince and Princess presided over the 75th Monegasque Red Cross Gala.

The most glamorous event of the Monegasque season, the Red Cross Gala, took place on Friday 19 July in the Salle des Étoiles at the Sporting Monte-Carlo. Front and centre were Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, both dressed in white. Camille Gottlieb attended too, as she is also involved in the movement, which was founded in 1948 and aims to carry out awareness and prevention campaigns of a humanitarian nature.

Advertising

The 75th edition was not without the traditional raffle, hosted by TV presenter Tatiana Silva and sports personality Thaïg Khris. “I was proud to present the gala, especially when you see the names of my predecessors. It was a mixture of fear, adrenalin and responsibility,” the former vert skating world champion told Monaco Info.

© Éric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The 800 guests (Red Cross members and donors) enjoyed an exclusive dinner orchestrated by the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer’s kitchen and sommelier staff. After watching archive footage and a magnificent fireworks display, the guests were treated to a concert by the group Jamiroquai, led by singer Jay Kay. In a word: wow!

Tour de France 2024: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène at start of exceptional Monaco-Nice final stage

Advertising »
Privacy Policy