Spectacular Monegasque Red Cross Gala almost here

Headliner, entertainment, the venue… We share everything you need to know about the upcoming Monegasque Red Cross.

The Principality will be buzzing on Friday as the 75th edition of the Monaco Red Cross Gala takes place.

Advertising

Held in the Salle des Étoiles of the Sporting Monte-Carlo in the presence of Prince Albert II, President of the Monegasque Red Cross and Princess Charlene, its Vice-President, the charity event will showcase the day-to-day work of volunteers with the most needy, and thank donors for their generosity.

The 75th edition of the Gala will feature a dinner, prepared by Thierry Saez Manzanares, Chef at the Sporting Monte-Carlo and the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer kitchen and sommelier teams. During the meal, a retrospective film on the 75th anniversary of the event will be screened, in a fitting tribute to the Monegasque Red Cross.

Tombola, fireworks and a concert

But let’s not forget the primary purpose of the ball: fundraising. Hence the tombola, presented by TV presenter Tatiana Silva and Greek-Algerian athlete Taïg Khris, during dinner. What’s up for grabs? Six prestigious prizes have been donated by leading luxury brands. Also ‘on the menu’ is a magnificent fireworks display out at sea.

And for the traditional Gala concert, the Monegasque Red Cross has called on the world-famous British artist Jamiroquai. Between funk and jazz-electro, the legendary group, led by singer Jay Kay, will no doubt set Monaco alight.

Wim Delvoye’s Ball Track, representing the bust of the charity’s founder, will be donated to the Monegasque Red Cross during the evening. A great evening in store!

Iconic Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo celebrates 50th anniversary, Prince Albert II and Charles Leclerc attend