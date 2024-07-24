142nd IOC session in Paris: Prince Albert II praises ‘truly remarkable work’ on 2024 Olympic Games

The 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympics host cities were to be chosen at this session.

The 142nd session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) began yesterday in the Palais des Congrès at Porte de Maillot in Paris. Chaired by Thomas Bach, the large assembly comprises the 107 members of the IOC, including Prince Albert II, who has been a member since 1985 and Chairman of the Sustainability and Legacy Commission since 2015.

Advertising

The opening ceremony took place on Monday evening at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, with the French president in attendance. The session itself began in earnest yesterday and is due to end today.

Over the two days, a number of crucial issues were to be addressed. These include the presentation of the IOC’s annual report and discussions on updating the Olympic Charter. Another topic of the highest importance: the choice of the host cities for the 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympics for which the French Alps and Salt Lake City were selected respectively.

Paris 2024: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene present Monegasque Olympic athletes

On the first working day of the session, after examining the report on the Organising Committee’s work for the 2024 Olympic Games, Prince Albert II took the floor to express his gratitude and congratulations to the organisers:

“As Chairman of the Sustainability and Legacy Commission, I would like to thank you and commend the extraordinary work that has gone into preparing for these Games, and not only in terms of sustainability and legacy. Also in terms of social responsibility, inclusion, all the aspects that you’ve presented and that come into play. It is truly remarkable work.”