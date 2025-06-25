Monaco's Best
Princely twins Jacques and Gabriella witness traditional Saint-Jean celebrations

By Mark Linden
Published on 25 June 2025
1 minute read
famille princiere de monaco jumeaux
A ceremony imbued with spirituality © Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace
The Princely Family watched the Saint-Jean festivities from the Prince’s Palace, perpetuating a beloved Monegasque tradition, in the presence of a large and loyal crowd.

The evening of 23 June began in the Palatine Chapel, where Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and their children attended the Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament, celebrated by His Grace Dominique-Marie David, Archbishop of Monaco. The religious ceremony opened the festivities, in keeping with tradition.

The “Batafoegu” blaze from the Palace

The Princely Family then watched the traditional “batafoegu” being set alight in the Place du Palais. The bonfire, a symbol of the summer solstice, rose into the Monegasque night as the royal twins Jacques and Gabriella looked on, witnesses to this age-old tradition.

The folk group “La Palladienne de Monaco” brought the ceremony to life with their traditional dances around the fire, in an authentic moment that was warmly appreciated by the large crowd.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

A tradition with deep roots

Monaco’s Saint-Jean or Midsummer’s Day celebration is a custom from time immemorial that celebrates the summer solstice. The Church dedicated 24 June to the birth of John the Baptist, a central biblical figure and herald of the Messiah. For Christians, the celebration of the longest day of the year symbolises the victory of Christ’s Light over darkness.

In the Principality, the celebration takes place over two days: 23 June in Monaco-Ville and 24 June in the Quartier des Moulins, perpetuating a tradition that brings Monegasques together every year.