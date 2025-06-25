A seamount named after Prince Albert II in the Indian Ocean

The State visit by the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron on 7 June 2025 © Prince's Palace

France is paying tribute to Monaco’s dedication to oceanography by naming a major underwater feature after the Sovereign.

During Emmanuel Macron’s State visit to Monaco on 7 and 8 June 2025, France officially suggested to the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO) that a seamount be named “Prince Albert II”. The name has now been approved by the IHO, which is based in Monaco, in an unprecedented tribute to the Monegasque Sovereign’s dedication to protecting the oceans. The State visit, the first by a French President since François Mitterrand in 1984, lasted two days and was a prelude to the United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice.

The underwater relief, located at 25° south latitude and 69° longitude in the Indian Ocean, peaks at a depth of 1,958 metres – a depth that symbolically matches the year Prince Albert II was born. This is no lucky coincidence: the discovery of this seamount by the French Navy’s hydrographic service came about through a carefully considered diplomatic approach.

Recognition of Monaco’s oceanographic heritage

Since Prince Albert I, nicknamed the “Navigator Prince” for his pioneering oceanographic expeditions in the early 20th century, the Principality has become a major player in international marine research. Prince Albert II is carrying on that tradition through a number of initiatives, including the Explorations de Monaco programme, which carries out scientific missions in the world’s oceans. The Indian Ocean, where the seamount that now bears his name is located, was the subject of a major mission in 2022, involving almost 150 international researchers.

At UNOC3, Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Prince Albert II’s efforts to protect the seas, underlining Monaco’s role as a diplomatic platform for ocean-related issues. The IHO, which has been based in the Principality since 1921, plays a crucial role in this recognition. The specialised United Nations agency coordinates global hydrographic activities and guarantees the safety of international maritime navigation.