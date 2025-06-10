“This treasure is in peril”: Prince Albert II warns as UNOC3 gets under way

The 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) began in Nice on Monday 9 June.

Over 60 Heads of State, government leaders and official representatives are meeting to discuss the preservation of marine ecosystems and to accelerate commitments to Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG14): “Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources.”

© Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

During the plenary meeting, Prince Albert II reiterated the urgent need for collective action: “This treasure is in peril. Since we met in Lisbon in 2022, climate change, the erosion of biodiversity and pollution, particularly plastic pollution, have increased dramatically. And we are struggling to respond to this global crisis.”

Monaco was the first European country to ratify the BBNJ (Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction) agreement on biodiversity in international waters. Prince Albert II stressed the importance of creating a connected network of Marine Protected Areas to achieve the target of 30% protected areas by 2030.

Given rising sea levels, seawater acidification and a melting cryosphere, he stressed the need for decisions to be informed by science: “Any deep-sea mineral mining must take place within a regulatory framework based on reliable scientific data.”

© Frédéric NEBINGER / Prince’s Palace

© Frédéric NEBINGER / Prince’s Palace

Monaco and France seal common destiny over oceans

The Principality also supports the creation of an international platform for ocean sustainability, under the aegis of UNESCO’s Oceanographic Commission.

In conjunction with UNOC3, Monaco hosted the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF) on 7 and 8 June, involving political leaders, scientists, NGOs and economic stakeholders on the topic of a sustainable marine development model: “Maritime transport, fishing, aquaculture and renewable energies: all sectors are concerned and can now draw on innovative technologies.”

© Frédéric NEBINGER / Prince’s Palace

© Frédéric NEBINGER / Prince’s Palace

After his speech at the Cryosphere Pavilion, Prince Albert II met up with participants and members of the public at the Parc des Expositions.

