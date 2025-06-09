Monaco and France strengthen alliance on Ocean preservation

Adopted on 8 June, the Declaration for the Ocean, signed by France and Monaco, restates their commitment to protecting marine biodiversity, particularly by combatting plastic pollution © Prince's Palace

The Principality and France signed a joint declaration on 8 June, World Ocean Day, to reinforce their commitment to protecting the seas.

The agreement was signed in Monaco, during President Emmanuel Macron’s State visit, just before the United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), which is being held in Nice.

Prince Albert II and Emmanuel Macron reiterated the importance of the ocean as a climate regulator and a reservoir of biodiversity. Both countries want to play a leading role in international negotiations. The declaration stresses the urgent need to preserve marine ecosystems that are under pressure from climate change and pollution.

Monaco and France support a future international action plan that is to be presented at UNOC3. The plan aims to combat pollution, restore coastal ecosystems, step up the fight against illegal fishing and reduce ocean acidification.

The Blue Economy and Finance Forum was held at the Grimaldi Forum on 7 and 8 June. It brought together public bodies, businesses and banks with one objective: financing sustainable ocean-related projects. A joint declaration was signed by several public banks, representing five billion dollars of annual investment in the blue economy.

In May 2024, Monaco became the first European country to ratify the BBNJ (Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction) agreement on protection of the high seas. France followed suit in February 2025. Both countries are calling for rapid ratification by 60 States to enable the treaty to come into force. “France and Monaco will take part in a programme of ocean observation and scientific exploration, with the aim of collecting new data to build on very incomplete knowledge of marine biodiversity,” the declaration states.

Both countries express serious concerns about the environmental risks associated with deep sea mining projects and recognise “ the need for a precautionary approach to extracting mineral resources from the international seabed.” They are calling for strict supervision by the International Seabed Authority (AIFM). Monaco and France are calling for a “precautionary pause” in the exploitation of seabed mineral resources.

30% target for marine protected areas by 2030

France and Monaco have restated their commitment to protecting at least 30% of the oceans by 2030 “through the creation of ecologically representative Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) operating in an integrated manner, as part of a network. The implementation of effective conservation, management and financing mechanisms for these MPAs is essential,” states the declaration.

In the Mediterranean, Monaco and France are promoting the activities of the MedFund, launched ten years ago by France, Monaco, Tunisia and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. The two countries count specifically on the Pelagos sanctuary, shared with Italy, to protect marine mammals.

The declaration stresses the role of science in improving our understanding of marine ecosystems. Partnerships such as the Ramoge Agreement and the work of the Monaco Scientific Centre are at the heart of this dynamic. A new international project, IPOS (International Panel on Ocean Sustainability), is also due to be launched.

France and Monaco are calling for a global treaty against plastic pollution and supporting a financial mechanism to help the most exposed countries. The two countries also want to step up measures against illegal fishing and discarded fishing gear.

Finally, the declaration stresses the role that Artificial Intelligence can play in monitoring the oceans. But it calls for responsible growth that takes environmental impact into account: “France and Monaco intend to take AI’s environmental footprint into account, in particular its energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, which contribute to ocean warming, acidification and the degradation of marine ecosystems.”

