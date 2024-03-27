Monaco to host “Blue Economy and Finance Forum” in 2025

The forum aims to get businesses and innovative public and private funding solutions behind ocean protection.

Advertising

Monaco continues to work to protect the oceans. On Monday 18 March, the Monaco Oceanographic Institute and the Prince Albert II Foundation formalised their cooperation with the French Organising Committee for UNOC 2022. By signing a Memorandum of Understanding, the Principality committed to hosting and co-organising the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF) on 7 and 8 June 2025 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

The “UN Ocean Conference Special Event” will be part of the United Nations Ocean Conference to be held in Nice from 9 to 13 June 2025, co-organised by France and Costa Rica. The BEFF aims to bring together solutions to support the blue economy and safeguard marine ecosystems, in response to Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG14).

Getting public and private players on board

The forum, co-chaired by Pascal Lamy and Ilana Seid, will focus on harnessing public and private resources to protect the oceans. The aim is to bridge the gap between the traditional maritime economy and the sustainable blue economy, by fostering dialogue between businesses, banks, insurance companies and public bodies.

By placing the private sector at the centre of blue economy finance, Monaco is supporting a crucial balance between conservation and sustainable economic development. The recommendations and solutions to come out of the forum will then be presented at the United Nations Diplomatic Conference in Nice, which begins the following day. This new event is further proof of the Principality’s strong commitment to protecting the oceans.