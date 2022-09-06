It’s good news for the planet. The Principality’s greenhouse gas emissions have dropped by 31.8% compared to 1990. While some sectors, such as transport or waste incineration, are good performers, the construction industry still has room for improvement.

The Department of the Environment has published the Principality’s National Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory Report 2022. Bottom line: greenhouse gas emissions in Monaco in 2020 were 31.8% lower than in 1990.

They have reached “a historically low level”, the Government is pleased to report. This is good progress considering that the reduction in emissions in 2019 was only 18.8%.

Sector by sector

Among the top performers are buildings’ energy requirements, mobility and waste incineration. These sectors have seen their emissions fall by 21%, 17% and 19% respectively between 2019 and 2020.

Only one area shows an increase: construction. This can be explained by the colossal projects underway in the area, particularly the extension out to sea.

–55% d’ici 2030

This National Inventory Report concludes the second phase of the Kyoto Protocol (2013-2020) through which the Principality committed to reducing its emissions by 30% in 2020. Mission accomplished.

The next step is to reduce GHG emissions by 55% by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2050.

The ministry’s Executive promises to continue its exemplary approach to energy transition and states that it is “fully committed”.