











The project to roll out ocean thermal energy loops in the Principality was the subject of a progress report on Friday 22 October: a futuristic and very promising clean energy source.

What are Thalasso-thermal Loops? They are an innovative renewable energy source, recovering heat energy from the sea to supply buildings with heating and ventilation. Monaco is one of the forerunners in the use of this type of energy, which has no impact on the marine ecosystem.

On Friday October 22, one year after the Concession was signed, the different stakeholders in the project met to give the press a progress update on deployment of the Thalasso-thermal Loops. The Government has invested more than 60 million euros in the project and is a signatory of the National Pact for Energy Transition, carried out by the public service operator SeaWergie.

Objective: – 7% greenhouse gas emissions

The Larvotto complex and the Winch are connected to the Thalasso-thermal Loops since July. They will be followed by the Administrative Centre on November 8, with 29 other buildings due to be connected by 2024. The aim? To reduce the Principality’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 7%, or 6,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

In Monaco, 35% of greenhouse gas emissions are produced by heating and ventilation for buildings. This percentage needs to be reduced urgently, hence the ban on fuel oil for heating, which will come into force on January 1.