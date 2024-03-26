How to reconcile hospitality and respect for the environment

The event was held thanks to a partnership between ECO-ONE, market leader in energy and environmental transformation in the hospitality sector, and the Hôtel Fairmont Monte-Carlo - © All rights reserved

A round table was organised with Monaco’s leading hotels to discuss the issue.

While it’s not always easy to combine luxury with sustainability, it’s not impossible. And the panel of key figures present at the Fairmont on Wednesday 20 March will certainly not disagree.

Frederic Darnet, Managing Director of theMonte-Carlo Bay, Julie Niveleau of the CSR [Corporate Social Responsibility] Directorate at the Hôtel Métropole, Yara al Hattouni, Director of Operations at the Méridien Beach Plaza, Guillaume Rapin, Managing Director of the Novotel Monte-Carlo, Ursula Fabre, Head of Digital Marketing at theColumbus Hotel and Marine Doornekamp, Head of CSR Development at the Riviera Marriott Hotel, were able to debate with attending tourism and energy transition stakeholders on the subject.

As a reminder, all these establishments have signed the National Pact for Transition, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 (compared to 1990 levels) and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. As part of this, a system has been set up to measure their energy consumption. It paints the following picture:

Efforts must be continued to raise customer awareness on waste sorting

To cope with drought, there are solutions for producing drinking water

Soft mobility (bicycles, scooters) should be more widely deployed and promoted to customers

The establishments shared the solutions they have put in place or are planning to implement to limit their environmental impact, such as working with local suppliers who are committed to the environment, reimbursing employees for their bicycle subscriptions, and using greywater in toilets.