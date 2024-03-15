Pelagos Sanctuary uses new technologies to raise awareness on protecting cetaceans

The Pelagos Agreement is a tripartite pact between France, Italy and Monaco whose aim is to protect marine mammals in the Sanctuary of the same name - © Pelagos Sanctuary via Facebook

Under constant pressure from human activity, the Sanctuary is diving into the metaverse to reach and involve a wider audience.

It was signed in 1999 and came into force in 2002. Since then, the agreement’s main role has been to protect marine mammals and their habitats from all the disturbance and mortality caused by humans, such as pollution, noise and accidents. The agreement now has a major tool at its disposal to achieve this: the Monaco Metaverse.

Extent of the Pelagos Sanctuary – © pelagos-sanctuary.org

Using innovative technologies and interactive storytelling, users are taken on an immersive virtual journey between Nice, Monaco and Genoa to explore the beauty and diversity of the marine life that thrives in the Pelagos Sanctuary and to understand its challenges. But we have to wait until the upcoming Monaco Ocean Week, to be held from 18 to 22 March 2024, for the project to be unveiled.

For students from all over the world

The content will then be made available on the Pelagos Agreement website and used in presentations to schools, giving students in Monaco and around the world access to this immersive learning experience.

What cetaceans can be found in the Riviera’s waters?

“The Pelagos Agreement is very attentive to communication and awareness-raising initiatives, and Dworld’s ambitious metaverse project fits in perfectly with our objectives of raising awareness among future generations about Sanctuary conservation and protection of its inhabitants. The area belongs to everyone, and as such everyone can and must do their bit to safeguard it, but for that to happen, we need to know about it,” said Viola Cattani, Deputy Executive Secretary of the Pelagos Agreement.